V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Limited (NSE:VSTTILLERS) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we'll evaluate V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Limited (NSE:VSTTILLERS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for V.S.T. Tillers Tractors:

0.063 = ₹403m ÷ (₹7.5b - ₹1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, V.S.T. Tillers Tractors has an ROCE of 6.3%.

Is V.S.T. Tillers Tractors's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, V.S.T. Tillers Tractors's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 13% average in the Machinery industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how V.S.T. Tillers Tractors stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

V.S.T. Tillers Tractors's current ROCE of 6.3% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 20% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how V.S.T. Tillers Tractors's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:VSTTILLERS Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect V.S.T. Tillers Tractors's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

V.S.T. Tillers Tractors has total assets of ₹7.5b and current liabilities of ₹1.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 14% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.