V-ZUG Holding (VTX:VZUG) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at V-ZUG Holding (VTX:VZUG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for V-ZUG Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = CHF29m ÷ (CHF620m - CHF139m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, V-ZUG Holding has an ROCE of 6.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured V-ZUG Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For V-ZUG Holding Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at V-ZUG Holding doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.1% from 20% four years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On V-ZUG Holding's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by V-ZUG Holding's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last year, the stock has given away 22% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for V-ZUG Holding you'll probably want to know about.

