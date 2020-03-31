V12 Reports Online Browsing for Automotive Aftermarket Products Increased by 350% in the U.S. During March

Company Identifies Billions of Dollars in Opportunities for Tires and Service





BOSTON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V12, a leading provider of purchase intent insight and marketing services, shared recent statistics on how consumer shopping behavior is changing in response to the coronavirus pandemic. V12 reports that online browsing for automotive aftermarket products parts increased by 350+% as highlighted by national brands such as NAPA and O'Reilly Auto Parts. Local aftermarket brands followed a similar path, with an increase of 400+% in online browsing activity.

Statistics were compiled during March 2020 using V12 Signals, the company's in-market shopping technology. Through proprietary technology, V12 Signals Online tracks online browsing activity, monitoring behavioral data and searches occurring on over 90% of internet-connected devices every month.

"Our V12 Signals Online product is providing tremendous insights across industries into the products consumers are searching for right now," said Andy Frawley, CEO of V12. "While physical visits may be down, we are seeing a massive increase in browsing activity across the automotive aftermarket, signifying ripe opportunities on which brands can capitalize today."

According to Anders Ekman, President of V12, "The actions marketers take today will position themselves for long-term success. Consumers are clearly still interested in caring for their cars, and forward-thinking retailers are monetizing the shopping interest that they can today while they reinforce their customer relationships for the future."

V12 will be releasing weekly insights into consumer shopping patterns across categories. To learn more about V12 Signals, visit https://v12data.com/v12-signals/.

About V12

As a leading provider of customer acquisition and retention solutions, V12's new breed of marketing blends data, technology and analytics to drive accelerated results. Our comprehensive acquisition packages leverage industry-leading data, in-market shopping indicators, state-of-the-art analytics and end-to-end omnichannel marketing execution. Powered by our market leading Customer Data Platform solution, V12 Velocity, our easy to use solutions include a quick-start acquisition program and a full-access bundle to acquire, retain and upsell in-market shoppers. www.v12data.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/v12-reports-online-browsing-for-automotive-aftermarket-products-increased-by-350-in-the-us-during-march-301032327.html

SOURCE V12