V2X Cybersecurity Market Worth $3,065 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "V2X Cybersecurity Market by Unit Type (OBU and RSU), Form (In-vehicle and External Cloud Services), Communication Type (V2I, V2V, V2G, V2C, and V2P), Security Type (PKI and Embedded), Connectivity Type, Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the V2X Cybersecurity Market size is projected to reach USD 3,065 million by 2025, from an estimated USD 935 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.8%.

The growth of the V2X Cybersecurity Market can be attributed to the increasing trend of connected and autonomous vehicles equipped with V2X technologies and growing cyber threats in the automotive industry. The focus of automobile manufacturers has shifted from fuel efficiency, performance, driver safety, and stability of the vehicle to additional features such as vehicle connectivity, electrification of functions, and digitalization. This change in focus has created a huge opportunity for non-automotive industry players such as Intel, Qualcomm, and Nvidia, to name a few. OEMs, technology companies, and V2X providers worldwide have joined hands and are focusing heavily on research & testing of security applications/standards to protect data privacy.

The V2X cybersecurity is part of a complex ecosystem with multiple stakeholders, as the value chain is fragmented among all types of industries. Due to COVID-19, businesses of majority of stakeholders in the V2X ecosystem have been affected, one way or the other. Most of the ongoing developments in this ecosystem have been suspended or stopped for a while as well. With such a complex ecosystem, the COVID-19 affects one or two stakeholders in the chain will result in the whole ecosystem suffering the impact.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market in the forecast

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share of the global V2X Cybersecurity Market during the forecast period. The region is home to renowned V2X cybersecurity companies such as Autotalks, AutoCrypt, and Argus Security. China is expected to be the most influential factor in the Asia Pacific V2X Cybersecurity Market. China has been conducting various tests and trails on cellular connectivity for V2X, and the expected country-wide launch is by 2021. The large market share of China can also be attributed to the high sales of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which is equipped with V2X, especially V2C and V2I. The Chinese government is committed to the growth of IoT with a great emphasis on the development of connected cars and has already invested more than USD 10 billion in the IoT industry since October 2010. Apart from this, one of the key factors driving the growth of the market in Asia Pacific is the increased production of passenger cars with advanced connected car features. The increasing purchasing power of the population and increasing concerns over the environment have triggered the demand for V2X in Asia Pacific. Since South Korea and Japan are among the leaders in electronics, it would enable them to design V2X solutions with better performance at a lesser price. Thus, increasing V2X use in vehicles will result in high demand for cybersecurity solutions, thus, driving the Asia Pacific V2X Cybersecurity Market.