Va. authorities believe missing 3-year-old girl died in care of couple arrested in South Greensburg

Sep. 22—Virginia authorities investigating the disappearance of a 3-year-old girl believe she died while in the care of a couple police arrested in South Greensburg this month.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said the determination came after a Monday search of a Virginia home where the couple lived. Investigators were led to the location after interviewing Travis R. Brown, 29, and Candi Jo Royer, 31, both of Waynesboro, Va., at the Westmoreland County Prison.

The pair was arrested Sept. 12 at the Knights Inn motel along Route 119.

Smith said investigators are looking for the body of Khaleesi Cuthriell. Additional search warrants are likely to be forthcoming, he said.

"It is with great sadness that the search for Khaleesi has now turned into a recovery mission," Smith posted on the department's Facebook page.

The girl's mother told police that she had placed Khaleesi in the care of Royer in October. Royer's family told authorities that the girl has not been seen since February. Virginia State Police issued an Endangered Child Alert for Khaleesi on Sept. 8 and began looking for Brown and Royer.

They were found four days later inside a room at the Knights Inn after Pennsylvania State Police received information that a stolen car the couple was believed to be driving was parked there. They are accused of having methamphetamine and stolen checks, according to court papers.

Brown and Royer waived their rights to preliminary hearings Tuesday on charges of forgery, drug and drug paraphernalia possession and receiving stolen property. Plea court hearings are set for Nov. 24, according to online court records.

Smith previously said authorities plan to extradite the pair back to Virginia, where they are charged with a felony count of abuse and neglect of children in connection with Khaleesi's disappearance. Commonwealth Attorney Timothy A. Martin said he is considering additional charges.

"We are reviewing all of the available evidence and will decide precisely what to charge, and when, based solely on what is best for the ultimate prosecution," Martin said in a news release.

