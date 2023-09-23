New VA clinic is once again blocked by appeals

Sep. 22—Dreams of a new veterans clinic in Bakersfield are once again deferred following two new appeals filed last week against the city's two final reviews of the proposal.

The appeals came more than a week after the city Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the project's environmental impact report and site plan, submitted by the new clinic's developer, SASD Development Group LLC.

Following the approval, the project lacked only a vote by the Bakersfield City Council. If approved by council members, the single-story, 30,100-square-foot facility woul be built at the southwest corner of Olive and Knudsen drives, next to Highway 99. It would replace the existing clinic at 1801 Westwind Drive, which is 31 years old.

Opponents of building the new clinic had 10 days, or a Sept. 17 deadline, to file an appeal to either decision.

The two appeals, submitted on Sept. 15 by attorneys who represent the owners of the existing clinic on Westwind, found "concerns" with the commission's approval process.

In the first appeal, against the city's review of the site plan, attorneys maintained that the submitted documents were "incomplete and misleading," with an "inadequate project description" that "incorrectly concludes" the project meets local zoning laws.

The second appeal, which echoes complaints raised in a June 14 letter to the city's Development Services Department, alleges 21 different errors in the review of the developer's environmental impact report, ranging from a lack of publicly available information to inadequate analysis and underestimated impacts to the environment.

"They have essentially argued that the city Planning Commission incorrectly approved our environmental impact report," said Alan Fenstermacher, who represents SASD Development Group.

Bakersfield City Attorney Virginia "Ginny" Gennaro said she feels strongly that the approved documents and the city's review meet the necessary requirements.

"I think this is just another effort by the appellant to slow down this project," Gennaro said. "Without merit."

Fenstermacher asserted the claims are recycled goods, lifted from past appeals and "thrown at the wall," with hope that something sticks.

"They're repeating arguments they made months ago that we've already responded to," Fenstermacher said. "But they have the ability to do that and force the City Council to take action as opposed to allowing the project to proceed."

Attorneys representing the existing clinic owners did not respond to requests for comment.

It's been over a decade since Congress authorized the new clinic in 2009. But among 15 clinics funded at the time, the Bakersfield clinic is the only location that remains unbuilt.

"I never thought a project this small would be held up this long," Fenstermacher said. "And it's because we have a competitor who has a profit motive to delay it."

Critics have blamed Progress for Bakersfield Veterans LLC, a subsidiary of Beverly Hills-based Cardinal Equities Group, which owns the existing clinic on Westwind Drive for the years-long delay.

The group began filing protests against the new clinic in October 2018, when the lease contract was first awarded by the VA to San Diego-based SASD.

Since then, PBV has submitted 15 procurement protests against the project and the VA's award of the lease, nine bid protests to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, three protests to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims and two appeals to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. PBV, according to public documents, has also filed a challenge to SASD's small business eligibility with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

PBV maintains that a remodel of its current facility would be faster, cheaper and provide better service to veterans in Kern, estimated to number 47,000 as of 2018.

As a result of timetables in the lease agreement, the owners are currently paid upward of $400,000 per month to run the clinic, with 10% increases "every six month anniversary" on top of regular market adjustments, according to VA spokesman Damian McGee.

"Let's look at this in raw form ..." Gennaro said. "They continue to get paid rent, so they're going to continue to fight this as long as they can."

The clinic has continued to stall despite the support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield; Kern Supervisor Jeff Flores; and military veterans countywide.

Going forward, two separate considerations will have to be made, starting with a review of the site plan appeal by the Bakersfield City Planning Commission on Oct. 5. Following that decision, a combined hearing on the site plan and the EIR appeal will come before the City Council.

While a date has not been set for the council's hearing, Gennaro said she hopes to have it scheduled in late October or early November.

But even if the City Council strikes down the appeals and moves to approve the new clinic, the five-year endeavor likely won't end there.

Fenstermacher explained that the current owners could seek litigation against SASD and the city of Bakersfield.

"I would assume that's the path they're going down," Fenstermacher said. "But we don't know."

Gennaro said the city is familiar with state environmental lawsuits under the California Environmental Quality Act — a likely route that PBV could take — and is ready to defend its decision.

"In my experience, CEQA more times than not is used as a sword, and we as a city, we may lose a battle here and there, but we ultimately win the war," Gennaro said. "And we're going to win it this time."