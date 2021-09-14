Va. couple wanted for questioning in disappearance of 3-year-old girl arrested in South Greensburg

Sep. 14—A couple wanted by Virginia authorities for questioning in connection with the disappearance of a 3-year-old girl was arrested in a South Greensburg motel Sunday for having "two large rocks of methamphetamine" and multiple checks that investigators say were stolen in Virginia, according to court documents.

However, when state troopers and members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested Travis R. Brown, 29, and Candi Jo Royer, 31, both of Waynesboro, Va., inside a room at Knights Inn on South Main Street, there was no sign of the missing girl — Khaleesi Hope Cuthriell — and the search continues, according to court documents.

Virginia authorities continue to seek information on the whereabouts Khaleesi, according to Augusta County, Va., Sheriff Donald L. Smith's office.

Virginia authorities traveled to the Westmoreland County Prison to question the couple after Sunday's arrests, but Smith's office reported in a social media post late Monday afternoon that "our investigation into the disappearance of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is active, and continues."

"While we are pleased that Mr. Brown and Ms. Royer are in custody, the men and women of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office will not rest until we discover the whereabouts of ... Khaleesi," Smith wrote in a department social media post announcing the couple's arrest.

According to Smith's office, Khaleesi's mother, Amanda Arey, who is an inmate at the Middle Riber Regional Jail in Staunton, Va., told an officer at the jail earlier this month that she had placed Khaleesi in the care of Royer in October 2020.

Smith's office reported that an investigation showed that Royer's family members reported seeing Khaleesi with her in 2020, but they also informed investigators that the girl has not been seen since February.

Smith's office said the Virginia State Police issued an Endangered Child Alert for Khaleesi on Sept. 8 and began looking for Brown and Royer.

According to court records, the couple was ordered held without bond in the prison during their arraignment Monday before Export District Judge Charles Conway because they are considered "flight risks."

The couple is charged locally with forgery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of receiving stolen property.

Smith's office reported they plan to extradite Brown and Royer back to Virginia, where they were charged last week with a felony count of abuse and neglect of children in connection with Khaleesi's disappearance.

Brown also is wanted in Virginia on charges of assault and battery, carjacking, eluding, criminal trespass and unauthorized use of a vehicle

Trooper Joshua Wiskeman reported that authorities began monitoring the motel room Sunday morning after authorities received information that a stolen 2018 Toyota sedan the couple was believed to be driving was found parked at the motel.

According to court documents, Brown used forged identification to rent the room, but motel clerks recognized a photograph of Brown provided by authorities.

Wiskeman said police had to forcibly enter the room after Royer and Brown refused to let them inside and used the deadbolt to lock the door. Brown reportedly continued to struggle with police after they entered the room, according to court documents.

Royer reportedly told investigators the couple arrived at the motel early Saturday.

"Royer related that she did not drive and Brown was the driver," Wiskeman wrote.

Waynesboro is located in north central Virginia about 29 miles west of Charlottesville.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to contact the office at 540-245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017 with information on Khaleesi.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .