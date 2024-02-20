Va. Court of Appeals upholds Waynesboro man's 2022 DUI manslaughter conviction

RICHMOND – The Virginia Court of Appeals has refused to overturn the involuntary manslaughter conviction of a Waynesboro driver who struck and killed a woman as she argued with a motorcyclist.

In announcing its ruling Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the appellate court did not give credence to Frederick Joseph Palka II’s arguments that the victim aided her own death because she was high on drugs at the time she was hit. The panel also said the trial court did not err when it would not allow a specific defense question to be asked of potential jury members before they were empaneled.

Palka was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in the 2021 death of 38-year-old Christina Royston of Waynesboro. According to police reports, Royston was standing in the middle of Delphine Avenue arguing with a biker who had just hit her minivan when she was struck.

Palka fled the scene and was later arrested at a nearby gas station. He had a blood-alcohol count [BAC] level of 0.199, twice the legal limit for drunk driving.

He admitted in court that he had consumed four shots of whiskey before and after his work shift that day, and could barely remember someone hitting his windshield and rolling over his car the night of Oct. 4, 2021. He emotionally apologized to the victim’s family in court and pleaded for help with controlling his alcoholism.

Palka was sentenced to 11 years in prison with almost six suspended and had his driver’s license suspended indefinitely.

In the appeal, Palka's attorney claimed that Circuit Judge Paul Dryer refused to allow evidence of Royston’s impaired condition on the night she died. The attorney wanted to present a certificate of analysis stating that she was high on ethanol, amphetamines, tetrahydrocannabinol [THC], and THC carboxylic acid in her bloodstream, and that condition caused her to run into Delphine Avenue to confront the motorcyclist when she was hit.

The biker testified during trial that after Palka struck Royston, he ran over the motorcyclist’s foot.

The prosecution objected to the Royston analysis being presented. Dryer ruled in favor of the prosecution, saying that while Royston’s condition was contributing, it was not “an independent, intervening cause.”

Tuesday, the appellate panel agreed with Dryer.

“The trial court properly held that why Royston ran into the street — whether due to intoxication or something else — was irrelevant to any jury consideration about the legal effect of her actions,” the ruling read. “Accordingly, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in determining that the certificate of analysis did not make appellant’s defense any more or less likely than without the evidence.”

The second prong of the appeal was over a question the defense wanted potential juror to answer during the pre-trial jury-vetting process.

Palka’s lawyer wanted them to be asked if “there was anything else that any of the jurors could think of that would render them incapable of rendering a fair and impartial decision.” Dryer ruled the question “overly broad,” and the three-judge panel upheld that.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: State court upholds Waynesboro manslaughter conviction