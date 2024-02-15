VA facility honors Thomas Creek on 55th anniversary of his death in Vietnam War

The Amarillo VA Healthcare System hosted a remembrance ceremony for Lance Corporal Thomas E. Creek on Tuesday at its facility. In 2004, the VA facility was named after Creek in honor of his heroic action during the Vietnam War.

This remembrance marks 55 years since Creek was killed in action. Creek, born in Joplin, Missouri, grew up in Amarillo and attended Palo Duro High School. In March of 1968, he enlisted in the United States Marines. He deployed to Vietnam in July of 1968, and while already sustaining wounds in a firefight with enemy troops, he rolled on top of a grenade, saving the men around him. According to reports, he yelled, “I got its Mac!" as he rolled onto the grenade to protect those soldiers in proximity. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in April of 1970, becoming the youngest service member in state history to receive the nation’s top honor.

Attendees bow their heads in remembrance of Lance Corporal Thomas E. Creek at a ceremony Tuesday at the Thomas E. Creek Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Amarillo.

The ceremony featured a video from Amarillo ISD celebrating his life. Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, the Amarillo VA director, and Edward Larkan, a friend of Creek, spoke at the remembrance event.

Edward Larkan speaks about the legacy of Thomas E. Creek Tuesday at the Thomas E. Creek Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Amarillo.

Larkan went to the same junior high and high school as Creek and went into the military before graduating high school. He served as a combat engineer in the Army from 1966 to 1969, arriving in Vietnam in January of his last year of service.

“I remember the first and last times I met him very clearly,” Larkan said. “I learned of Tom’s death through a letter from my sister. This was my first letter from home, and it really makes you think about your mortality. With so little to read, I kept reading it repeatedly and thought about his last words to me as I left to serve. He said, 'Keep America free' to me the last time I saw him, so those words stayed in my heart for a long time.”

Family members of Thomas E. Creek at a ceremony honoring his sacrifice 55 years ago in Vietnam Tuesday at a ceremony at the Amarillo VA Healthcare Center.

Larkan felt that Creek’s story was very inspiring to all troops, especially those around him, to carry on with the fight.

“He was a very patriotic and brave person whose actions saved the troops around him," he said. “I am real grateful to have known him and to be able to celebrate his life. I am grateful for the Creek family as a whole family; many people forget that his brother Roy who also served in Vietnam also died at an early age.”

Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, director of the Amarillo VA speaks at a ceremony Tuesday at the Thomas E. Creek Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Amarillo.

Gonzalez spoke about the honor of celebrating the soldier that his facility is named for. He said that he stressed to all who work in the facility to know about the man for whom it was named.

“You need to know an American hero when they exist, and Thomas Creek is one of those heroes for saving five of his fellow soldiers' lives,” Gonzalez said. “Every Amarilloan should know about this man. I tell people to remember what they were doing at 19 years old and think about what Thomas Creek was doing at that age.”

Gonzalez spoke about the importance of Creek’s legacy.

“His unit was on a mission which was crucial to get supplies to other troops, which would have put others at risk,” he said. “They exited their vehicles and engaged the enemy to get these supplies through. He went above and beyond the call of duty to give his own life so that others could be saved. When in that gully, he did not hesitate to put his body onto the grenade, knowing it would end his own life. Due to his actions, he saved lives and made it possible for these troops to complete the mission. I encourage everyone in Amarillo to find out about the story of its brave son.”

A veteran salutes at a remembrance of Lance Corporal Thomas E. Creek at a ceremony Tuesday at the Thomas E. Creek Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Amarillo.

