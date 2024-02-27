VA First Lady visits RCPS to host fentanyl panel

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia’s First Lady Suzanne Youngkin spent Monday in Roanoke, raising awareness about fentanyl. She and Roanoke City Public Schools held a panel discussion on how to educate kids on the opioid’s risks.

Youngkin launched her ‘It Only Takes One’ campaign from the Star City in January.

“Roanoke has the highest number of overdose deaths of any major metropolitan area in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” she said in an interview after the panel.

According to her office, three out of four overdose deaths in Roanoke are due to fentanyl.

“It is a community that has a high risk and a high need, but it is also a community that has a high energy and determination to address this problem,” said Youngkin.

She says RCPS and Superintendent Dr. Verletta White are vital to the effort of fighting fentanyl.

“Without her partnership and the partnership of her amazing team, I’m not sure we could make the kind of changes here that we have to make,” she said.

“All of us have the responsibility to talk to children about the dangers of fentanyl,” Dr. White added. “Eventually the message will resonate if we’re all saying the same thing.”

Destinnee Vance is a Roanoke City Public Schools parent and a recovery specialist. Roanoke’s fight with opioids is personal to her. She used drugs as a young woman and turned the page with the help of local resources. Now she works with others to help them fight their own addictions.

She shared her own lessons learned and her professional expertise at the panel.

“You cannot make a kid do anything they don’t want to do,” she said, but pressed that you can keep them educated.

“So, with my kids I bring them to the events I go to,” Vance explained. “The best thing you can do is keep them informed so when that a-ha moment goes off, they’re like, oh I remember what they said.”

“I suggest, groups of people from Roanoke take this opportunity to come into spaces where they can really talk about the issues,” said Youngkin. “Whether that’s the faith community, school community, sports teams — there are so many places where we can come together with young people and influence their understanding.”

The First Lady says her campaign against fentanyl will bring her to Roanoke several more times in the future.

Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel and President of the Roanoke City Council of PTAs and PTSAs Jessica Blandy were also at the panel.

