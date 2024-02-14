Va. General Assembly passes minimum wage increase on party-line vote

A bill to increase Virginia’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026 could be headed to the Governor’s desk.

The bill passed the Senate on a 21-19 party-line vote Tuesday. A companion bill in the House of Delegates also passed on a 51-49 party-line vote in early February.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will review any legislation that comes to his desk, spokesperson Christian Martinez said.

Youngkin appeared less amenable to a legislated increase in minimum wage in the Commonwealth at a small business-focused event in Richmond last month. He noted, to reporters after the event, that minimum wage is being paid in “very rare circumstances.”

“The market is working, Virginians are earning lots of money,” he told reporters. “This is really important to allow businesses to, of course, meet the market because they need to because it is a tight labor market and not impose on them.”

On the Senate floor, Senator Ghazala Hashmi, D - Chesterfield County, argued that increasing the minimum wage stimulates the economy.

Sen. Barbara Favola, D - Arlington, asked her Republican colleagues to look at the bottom line more comprehensively. She argued that small businesses could gain increased productivity from their staffs along with lower rates of turnover, and said that the bill is a “pro-family, pro-worker and pro-work” measure.

“This helps everybody, it equalizes the playing field,” she said. “That to me says, work matters.”

Sen. John McGuire, R - Goochland, appealed to his colleagues to vote no on the bill, and argued that wage should be based on the free market.

“We’re not socialists, if you increase the minimum wage without merit, that cost is passed on to the consumer,” he said. “It’s going to cost everybody in the long run.”

McGuire announced in November his plan to primary Rep. Bob Goode, newly minted chair of the far-right U.S. House Freedom Caucus, to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

The legislation, if signed by Youngkin, would increase the minimum wage from the current rate of $12.00 per hour to $13.50 per hour starting on January 1, 2025. The Minimum wage would then be increased again to $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Virginians could see minimum wage increase to $15 per hour by 2026