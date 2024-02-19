VA House and Senate present two-year budget proposals as Youngkin’s alternatives

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia House and Senate released their budget proposals as alternatives to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s December proposal.

Both the House and Senate proposed an increase in spending for K-12 over the next two years.

The Senate budget report includes $92M over the two-year budget for toll relief “for eligible residents in the cities of Portsmouth and Norfolk.”

“This will include for individuals earning below $50,000, 14 free toll trips per week, forgiveness of individual toll debts pursuant to a successful negotiation,” Sen. Louise Lucas said. “The ability to receive a no-cost transponder and a study by VDOT to make an HOV toll-free options available in the future.”

Right now, Elizabeth River Crossings, a privately-owned company, provides between $3.3M – $3.5M annually to pay for the toll relief that provides for 50% off tolls for those living in Hampton Roads making less than $65,000.

The House budget does not appear to include this.

Youngkin released the following statement on the House Appropriations Committee and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee budget proposals:

“When I presented our budget in December, it was a bold, necessary plan forward with the goal of ‘Unleashing Opportunity’ for all Virginians,” Youngkin said. “As I begin my review of today’s proposals from the House and Senate it will be through the lens that structural balance matters, that Virginians can’t afford another tax increase and, in fact, need additional tax relief, and that we need to build on the work we’ve done investing in education, law enforcement, economic and workforce development, and behavioral health in the Commonwealth. Today is just the start, and I am confident that working together with the General Assembly we can continue the progress we’ve made in our first two years and move the Commonwealth forward together.”

