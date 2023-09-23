VA Illiana to make non-fasting labs routine

Sep. 23—DANVILLE — Starting Sept. 30, VA Illiana will no longer require veterans to fast prior to laboratory testing. This change empowers veterans to get their labs done at their convenience during clinic business hours.

Non-fasting labs obtain accurate blood test results without overnight fasting for most blood tests. Some special blood tests may require fasting. VA Illiana health care teams will assess and instruct veterans if they need to fast for a blood test prior to their appointment.

"Fasting for laboratory testing should be reserved for a handful of infrequent clinical circumstances," said Dr. Shinymol Chacko, assistant chief of ambulatory care at VA Illiana. "As a high reliability organization, VA Illiana strives to keep veterans safe and continues the commitment to zero harm. Non-fasting laboratory testing reduces incidences of fasting-evoked hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). Additionally prolonged fasting may be a risk to veterans because it may affect decision making."

VA Illiana offers laboratory testing services as part of the comprehensive VA Health Benefits package provided to all enrolled veterans. Veterans are encouraged to contact their VA health care team with individual questions about non-fasting laboratory tests.