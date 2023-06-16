Va. man indicted by Mercer County grand jury on first-degree murder

Jun. 16—PRINCETON — A Virginia man has been indicted on charges including first-degree murder relating to the February 2022 death of a Mercer County woman who was killed when a gun was fired at her home.

John William Aaron Norton, 28, of Pounding Mill, Va. has been indicted by the June 2023 Mercer County Grand Jury on felony charges including first-degree murder, use of a firearm during a felony, wanton endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the criminal docket issued by the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office and the Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The incident began about 9:26 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022 when Jessica Smith, a resident of 1986 Maple Acres Road near Princeton called Mercer County 911 and reported that she heard three gunshots near her home, Detective-Lieutenant S.A Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said in his criminal complaint.

"She further stated that upon speaking with her neighbor, Robert Day, he advised her that a male was shooting a firearm inside his residence," Sommers stated.

Deputy A.M. Presley was the first to arrive at the home where gunshots were coming from, Sommers said.

"As Deputy Presley was approaching the front door, he announced his presence and immediately heard a gunshot inside," Sommers stated. Presley took cover at the back of the residence as Cpl. D.A. Calloway arrived. They saw the back door open and again announced the presence of law enforcement. The male inside cursed them and fired two more times.

"Multiple Mercer County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police units responded to the residence, securing the perimeter and evacuating neighbors," Sommers said in his report. "The original complainant, Jessica Smith, and her family were in the residence directly across from the residence the male was shooting from; he was identified as John William Aaron Norton."

As Jessica Smith, Roy Smith and their two children were in the process of evacuating their home, Norton "fired two more rounds," Sommers stated in the criminal complaint. "He fired the rounds through the front door of the residence toward Jessica Smith's residence. One round travelled through the front door, then through the kitchen window of Jessica Smith's residence, as Jessica Smith was standing in front of the window. The round struck her in the chest, causing her death."

Norton was arrested several hours later after a standoff.

Sommers said he conducted a crime scene investigation with Detective-Corporal M.T. Hatfield with the assistance of the West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Response Team.

"We recovered a .40-caliber firearm and eight casings from within the residence John Norton was occupying," Sommers stated. "I spoke with the owner of the residence, Robert Day, who stated that John Norton discharged the firearm three to four times while he was inside the residence with him."

Sommers reviewed Norton's criminal history and found that he was convicted in Virginia on Aug. 17, 2021 for a felony controlled substance offense involving a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance, according to the criminal complaint. Sommers also found that Norton had been served a domestic violence petition in Tazewell County, Va.

Norton was initially charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of a $200,000 cash-only bond.

