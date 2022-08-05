VA Medical Center employee from Royalston charged with possessing child pornography

BOSTON — A Royalston man who worked for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Northampton was arrested and charged Thursday for possession of child pornography shared through the facility's Wi-Fi network.

Kevin Divoll, 51, was arrested after an investigation determined that the IP address of a device distributing child pornography through peer-to-peer communications was using the public Wi-Fi of the VA Medical Center, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael S. Rollins.

Investigators determined that Divoll was the owner and user of the device. The U.S. Attorney's office says a search of Divoll's residence on Thursday uncovered a laptop, an external hard drive and a cellphone that contained child pornography, including images of toddlers.

Divoll was charged with one count of possession of child pornography. On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni ordered him detained pending a detention hearing on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Northampton VA Medical Center employee child porn charge