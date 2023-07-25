VA Medical Center employee sentenced to eight years in prison for child porn offenses

A Royalston man was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday in connection with distributing child pornography using the Wi-Fi of a Veterans Affairs Medical Center in western Massachusetts.

Kevin A. Divoll, 51, was sentenced in Springfield by U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni to eight years in prison and five years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Divoll was also ordered to pay $5,000 each to two of the identified victims.

On April 24, Divoll pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Divoll, a former employee of the VA Medical Center in Leeds, was identified as the owner and user of a device distributing child pornography over the VA Medical Center’s public Wi-Fi from May 2022 through July 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

During a search of his home on Aug. 4, 2022, investigators found Divoll in possession of child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

