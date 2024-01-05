VA notifying veterans whose personal information may have been compromised

Jan. 5—ERIE — Some area veterans soon may get a letter from the Veterans Health Administration about the potential disclosure of limited information that may have been sent to another VA patient by mistake back in November.

Letters are being sent out now to a total of 2,380 veterans in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, Kentucky and Delaware notifying them of the potential disclosure.

No Social Security numbers or other identifying information were divulged in the mix-up, caused when Xerox Corp. had a printing error in November, according to a statement issued Thursday by Karen O'Neal, acting public affairs office with the Erie VA Medical Center.

Xerox Corp. has a printing contract with Veterans Administration.

Appointment notification postcards were generated by a computer application that converts information in a VA patient's electronic health record to an easy-to read format, then prints, seals and mails the postcards, the statement said.

On Nov. 9, the application printed postcards addressed to patients containing appointment scheduling and reminders for other patients, the statement said. There was an improper match of the content with the name and address of the appointment postcard recipient, the statement said. The error wasn't discovered until five days later — Nov. 14.

According to the statement, corrected appointment postcards were mailed to all affected patients on Nov. 16.

Area veterans who have questions or concerns about whether their personal information may have been involved and who receive health care at the VA Medical Centers in Erie, Pittsburgh, Altoona or Coatesville in Pennsylvania or in Wilmington, Del., may call, toll-free, (855) 429-7502 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.