VA official: Post-9/11 veterans, apply for PACT Act by Sept. 30 to get well-deserved care

President Joe Biden gives the pen he used to sign the "PACT Act of 2022" to Brielle Robinson, daughter of Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson, who died of cancer two years prior, during a ceremony in the White House last year.

There is a huge reason why I trust the VA for all my health care needs and why I have for over 18 years — I feel safe, connected and know my providers have my best interest at heart and strive to deliver positive health outcomes. Further, as I age, I know that VA will be positioned, ready and capable of caring for me when I need them most. The overwhelming majority of veterans who use the VA for their care feel the same way.

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in the history of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Among the many provisions in the law, there is one that I’d like to urgently highlight that directly impacts post-9/11 combat veterans and the opportunity to enroll for the VA’s full medical benefits package.

When President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law in August 2022, his pen stroke immediately initiated a one-year, VA health care open enrollment period for veterans who meet the following criteria:

Served on active duty in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War or served in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after Nov. 11, 1998; and

Were discharged or released between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, and not previously enrolled in VA health care.

Time is of the essence as the deadline to apply for VA health care without the need for additional eligibility verification is Sept. 30. For some veterans, meeting VA income threshold requirements prevents them from being eligible for care. Applying for care before the deadline eliminates this challenge entirely.

To apply for care today and to learn more about the PACT Act, veterans can go to va.gov/PACT or visit the closest VA medical center or clinic.

One of the primary advantages of VA health care is the comprehensive coverage it offers. From preventive care to specialized treatment for service-related conditions, veterans receive high-quality medical attention without the financial burden commonly associated with private health insurance and private health care in general. Furthermore, the VA health care system focuses on the unique health challenges faced by veterans, ensuring that their specific needs are met.

Back in 2005, after I completed my first VA primary care appointment, I felt the same way as I do now. At the VA, health care is about building a lifelong relationship and empowering veterans to access the VA throughout their journey of life. As a community, it is our duty and responsibility to encourage and support veterans in applying for VA care … they deserve nothing less.

Isaacks

David Isaacks is a Marine Corps veteran and executive director of the VA Sunshine Healthcare Network — the system of VA hospitals and clinics in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: PACT Act is largest benefit expansion in history of Veterans Affairs