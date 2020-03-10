VA plans to suspend new GI Bill enrollments at University of Phoenix, four other schools

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that it plans to suspend enrollments for new GI Bill students at the University of Phoenix.

The University of Phoenix, a for-profit chain based in Phoenix, was one of five colleges that the VA said it had "sufficient evidence" regarding illegal advertising, sales and enrollment practices that were "erroneous, deceptive, or misleading either by actual statement, omission, or intimation against GI Bill beneficiaries," the department said in a news release.

The University of Phoenix's online campus has nearly 15,000 students who receive GI Bill benefits, which can aid veterans, service members and their families, according to the VA's website. Its campuses across the country have thousands more, the website shows. There were nearly 600 complaints from students reported to the VA in the past 24 months, the website shows.

The other schools affected by the VA's announcement are Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, Bellevue University and Temple University.

Educators should listen: American families strongly support school choice

If the colleges don't take corrective action within 60 days, the VA will suspend enrollment of new GI Bill students for all programs.

The University of Phoenix said in a statement that it would be working to respond to the VA quickly.

"It’s important to note that no students or benefits are currently impacted by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ recent announcement," the university's statement said. "We will respond expeditiously to the VA’s teams that are handling the review process and we are working to assure no disruptions to existing or new students, now or in the future."

The VA's announcement comes three months after the University of Phoenix agreed to a $191 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over claims that students were harmed by deceptive advertising.

No students, no teachers: This college was accredited by a DeVos-sanctioned group. We couldn’t find evidence of students or faculty.

In that case, the University of Phoenix and its parent company, Apollo Education Group, faced FTC charges that claimed the school had "used deceptive advertisements that falsely touted their relationships and job opportunities with companies such as AT&T, Yahoo!, Microsoft, Twitter, and The American Red Cross," the FTC said in a news release at the time.

A university statement issued Monday reiterated that the university admitted no wrongdoing in the FTC settlement and pointed out that the investigation took issue with one marketing campaign that ended six years ago.

"We chose to settle to end the potential for protracted litigation that would impact our focus on our students. Our more than one million alumni are a testament to the value of our accredited University and career-relevant programs for adult learners," the university said.

Carrie Wofford, the president of Veterans Education Success, said the organization is grateful the VA intends to suspend new GI Bill enrollments at these five schools.

US schools are in a 'state of alert': Amid coronavirus outbreak. Are they overreacting – or not doing enough?

“This sends a powerful message, one we’ve been advocating for VA to exercise since 2012, that the federal government and taxpayers will no longer tolerate schools that seek to defraud veterans and other military-connected students out of their hard-earned federal education benefits,” Wofford said.

The University of Phoenix had nearly 100,000 students last year. Students primarily take classes online. The school was owned by a publicly traded company from 1994 to 2016, when it was sold to private investors. At its peak, the school had more than 470,000 students.

Which students are affected?

The department said the decision applies only to new GI Bill students. Current students using GI Bill benefits at the University of Phoenix and the other colleges will be able to continue their studies as long as they maintain continuous enrollment. But, while the VA action may not affect current students, state agencies could also take independent actions that could affect payments to current students, the VA warned.