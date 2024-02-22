VA police captain arrested in Fresno after domestic violence incident, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A police captain with the VA police, a part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, was arrested in Fresno following a domestic violence incident, according to both the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say 53-year-old James Weyant was arrested on Friday.

According to the Fresno Police Department, shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Friday officers responded to a “confidential location” regarding a disturbance. That call led to Weyant’s arrest.

Police say Weyant was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of the following charges:

Corporal Injury to a Spouse – Felony

Prevent/Dissuade Vict or Witness – Felony

Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor

The VA Central California Health Care System (VACCHCS) confirmed that James Weyant is a police captain with the VA’s police department, adding that the Department of Veterans Affairs is aware of the allegations and taken them very seriously.

“We do not condone domestic violence or any other behavior contrary to our core principles. Because these allegations are still being investigated, VACCHCS will not comment on this incident.” Department of Veterans Affairs

James Weyant was booked into the Fresno County Jail the evening of his arrest, according to the Fresno Police Department.

