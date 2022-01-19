🌱New VA Urgent Care + Kenney New EVP BankProv + 10K Active Cases

Paula Constance
·3 min read

Happy Thursday! Let's catch up on what's happening to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Colder with clouds and sun. High: 31 Low: 4.

Here are the top stories in Bedford today:

  1. You may have seen the nice-looking BankProv bank building by Whole Foods on River Road in Bedford. The bank announced Joe Kenney of the Bedford, New Hampshire branch is now the Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer. In his new role, he will continue to help the bank grow its specialty products and niche lending areas for underserved markets. BankProv is a commercial bank that is expanding its Digital Asset team and offerings. In 2021, BankProv became the first bank to extend a line of credit backed by Ether cryptocurrency, and continues to support the cryptocurrency community. You can read more about this story here: (Yahoo Finance)

  2. A new $14 million VA Medical Center urgent care clinic and outpatient mental health center opened on Tuesday at the Manchester VA. The new two-story building near the main entrance will help veterans in need of urgent care services. The ten treatment areas are equipped with "negative pressure" that minimizes the spread of airborne diseases, including COVID-19. U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said via video message that we need to be there for military veterans, "like they were there for us." And U.S. Representative Chris Pappas, a member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, said he supports larger investments in VA health care. Eckman Construction of Bedford was the general contractor on the project. The VA Urgent care is open seven days a week during regular VA hours, except for holidays. You can read more about this story here (with a subscription): (The Union Leader)

  3. State health officials report more than 10,000 new cases of active COVID-19 infections from Friday through Monday. Six more people died over the weekend. Health officials say that over 400 people are hospitalized with the virus. Medical professionals are asking people to take the omicron variant seriously and to take steps to prevent more people from getting sick and spreading the highly-contagious omicron variant. You can read more about this developing story here: (NHPR)

  4. Free COIVD-19 rapid antigen test kits are now available to all US households on the USPS website (https://special.usps.com/testkits). With the soaring numbers and illnesses rapidly rising, the ability to test at home instead of waiting in long lines at Urgent care clinic couldn't come at a better time. Wishing everyone good health. You can order free test kits here: (USPS)


Today in Bedford:

  • PTG Principal Winter Reading Night - Bedford School District. (All Day)

  • AP and IB Information Night - Bedford High School. (6:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

  • Bedford Fire Department, N.H.: "Nice work done be by all. Thanks for covering our station Goffstown Fire." (Facebook)

Paula Constance

About me: I am a freelance writer, author, and media producer. I am committed to media projects that empower, engage, and help make the world a better place.

