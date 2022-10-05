VAALCO Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:EGY) large institutional owners must be happy as stock continues to impress, up 23% over the past week

To get a sense of who is truly in control of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 60% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$57m in market cap last week. The one-year return on investment is currently 60% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of VAALCO Energy, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About VAALCO Energy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that VAALCO Energy does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at VAALCO Energy's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in VAALCO Energy. State Street Global Advisors, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 6.9% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.4% of common stock, and Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds about 5.1% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of VAALCO Energy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in VAALCO Energy, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$308m, and insiders have US$6.0m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 38% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over VAALCO Energy. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

