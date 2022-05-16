VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may consider VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) as a highly attractive investment with its 4.4x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, VAALCO Energy has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For VAALCO Energy?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as VAALCO Energy's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 460%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 6.7% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 10% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we are not surprised that VAALCO Energy is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, we think shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On VAALCO Energy's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that VAALCO Energy maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

