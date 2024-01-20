Vacant building catches fire east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant building east of the Las Vegas Strip Friday night.

Around 9:15, the fire dispatch received reports of a vacant building on fire in the 1100 block of Sierra Vista Drive near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.

The first engine that arrived at the scene determined that the fire was coming from the front of the building. Once crews were inside, they discovered that the fire was on the first and second floors.

Fire at 1111 Sierra Vista Drive on Jan. 19, 2024 (CCFD)

The bulk of the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of the initial alarm.

A total of 43 personnel responded to the fire including six engines, two ladder trucks, two rescues, two chief officers, one EMS Supervisor, and one heavy rescue.

No firefighters or civilians were injured, CCFD said.

The cause of the fire was ruled unintentional with a dollar loss between $50,000 and $100,000.

