Vacant building ordinance being revised after council rejection

Feb. 16—A proposed ordinance regarding vacant commercial properties is being revised to make it easier on property owners, Muskogee City Attorney Katrina Bodenhamer said.

The amended ordinance would authorize the city to compile an index of names, addresses and contact information of owners of vacant commercial buildings. The property owner would have to present the city with a plan on how the building is to be demolished, repaired or secured.

However, some city council members disagree with a requirement in the existing ordinance to maintain water and electricity at the vacant building at all times.

Muskogee City Council members rejected the amended ordinance by a 4-3 vote at a special called meeting Monday. Patrick Cale, Alex Reynolds, Derrick Reed and Perline Boyattia-Craig voted against the proposal. Tracy Hoos, Jaime Stout and Shirley Hilton-Flanary voted in favor. Mayor Marlon Coleman and councilor Traci McGee were not present.

When the amended ordinance was proposed at the Jan. 8 Public Works Committee meeting, committee members criticized a requirement to maintain water and electricity at the vacant building at all times. The requirement was not part of the amendment.

At that meeting, Cale suggested striking a water maintenance requirement from the proposed ordinance.

On Monday, Bodenhamer said the new amended section retains water and electric requirements. She said the water does not have to be on and flowing through the building.

"Our current code has that in there," Bodenhamer said. "That helps us keep track of what buildings are vacant. If the building has been going for three years without any utility service, we're pretty sure it's vacant."

That did not convince councilors who rejected the ordinance.

Bodenhamer said Thursday she is reworking the ordinance "to make it more palpable for the reality of having an abandoned building in Muskogee."

"We did have a building that was vacant that had water service and one of the water lines broke after the freeze and caused flooding issues," Bodenhamer said. "This will still provide us with the ability to handle the building situation and address that situation effectively, just without these side issues that are detracting from the main purpose of the ordinance."

City Planning and Public Development Director Jody King said at a previous meeting that the ordinance could help the city control and contain blighted structures. He said the proposed ordinance is aimed at protecting public, revitalizing structures and "turning eyesores into assets."

Former Muskogee Farmers Market director Doug Walton spoke in support of the ordinance at Monday's meeting. He said the existing ordinance improves the city's appearance. He said he has been active in many community improvement initiatives.

"We have worked hard to make a number of quality of life improvements," Walton said. "Part of this effort has been in creating an environment that is comfortable and inviting for people to drive by, drive past, drive through. The presence of numerous empty, seemingly abandoned buildings throughout downtown and along major corridors is a nuisance. It works against city efforts to improve our town's image."

Bodenhamer said the vacant building ordinance had to be amended to comply with a new state law that prohibits disclosure of any property owner information relating to vacant commercial buildings. She said the index would be exempt from the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

"The logic that led to the house bill that was behind this law was that a lot of vacant buildings owners are lower income, and it's discriminatory if we list their names in a way to say they're low income," she said.