Vacant church owner arrested for assaulting homeless person

Jun. 20—The owner of a vacant church being used as a makeshift homeless shelter was arrested Friday evening for allegedly beating a homeless man with his cane at the shelter.

Zack Lyde, 83, a Brunswick pastor, was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly hitting a man multiple times with his cane at a tent shelter set up in the parking lot of the vacant church building he owns at Gordon and G streets.

A short report of the incident said the men were arguing prior to the assault, but it did not say about what.

The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment, a city police report said.

Lyde remained in the Glynn County Detention Center on Monday where he is being held without bond.

It is Lyde's second arrest since allowing the Rev. Leonard Small of Savannah to set up the tent shelter at 1803 G Street outside the church building Lyde owns that had not been used in years.

On May 17 Lyde was arrested for misdemeanor battery for allegedly striking a homeless man on the head with his cane, causing the man's head to swell where he was hit, according to a police report. The men were arguing over Bible scripture, police said.

Lyde's bond in that case was set at $1,256.

The tent shelter opened in late April, a few days after The Well, a day service center for the homeless on Gloucester Street in downtown Brunswick, was closed by the City Commission for 65 days. The commission voted to approve the closure following a string of assaults police associated with The Well.

Lyde and Small said at the time that they were forced to provide shelter for homeless people because the city closed The Well. They said it was their mission to help those in need.

The church building did not meet city codes and the shelter was not permitted under the city's new, more stringent homeless shelter ordinance.

City code enforcement declared the building unfit for occupancy and boarded it up. Lyde and Small then erected the tent that sits in the parking lot today, where Lyde's alleged assault and battery occurred.

Small, whose ministry is operating the shelter, was cited by city code enforcement and is set to appear in municipal court on June 28 at 9:30 a.m