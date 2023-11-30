Vacant home bursts into flames, yards away from West Hollywood houses
A troublesome vacant home in West Hollywood caught on fire on Thanksgiving. Jasmine Viel speaks to the frustrated neighbors.
A troublesome vacant home in West Hollywood caught on fire on Thanksgiving. Jasmine Viel speaks to the frustrated neighbors.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
Get more life out of your gadgets and gizmos on the go with this portable powerhouse.
'Tis the season to tune in to the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting celebration!
They're SO comfy!
Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company is hard at work to find his replacement. Here's what he had to say on that topic, and other matters, at the New York Times DealBook Summit.
This is your sign to redecorate your entire living sitch without breaking the bank.
If you weren't already buying the Reddit IPO rumors, the internet's beating heart of deeply niche microcultures just introduced a rebrand, refreshing its iconic logo and rolling out some new visual vibes. Reddit's most obvious visual update is a new design for Snoo, the anthropomorphic red and white robot mascot synonymous with Reddit since its earliest days. The new mascot replaces the flat design of the previous Snoo with a three-dimensional version of the character that could look at home in a Pixar movie.
She first began digging a tunnel under her suburban home and sharing the process on TikTok in 2022
A soundbar is one of the best TV upgrades you can buy. Here are the best models for every type of viewer.
Charles McDonald wraps up November with a look at Eagles-49ers, a message for the Panthers' team owner, and ... wow, Patriot, just wow.
A simple game of ping-pong made video games into a force to be reckoned with in 1972.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Cyber Week — the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday — brought a windfall of $38 billion.
If you’re wondering about state minimum car insurance requirements, here’s a look at which coverage types are required by law in each state.
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.
The alliance is built around what’s termed a “7+1” format.
Stellantis recalling Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV over fire risk. More than 32,000 units in the U.S., only 1% thought to be affected.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are big-time popular and this sale won't last forever.
Charles McDonald is joined by the Ringer's Steven Ruiz to react to the firing of Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich, their takeaways from Week 12 of the NFL and Steven's infamous quarterback rankings. The duo start off with the Frank Reich firing as they discuss the future of the Panthers organization and how they can support Bryce Young, who looks completely overwhelmed on the field right now. Next, Charles and Steven dive into their takeaways from Week 12. Discourse has emerged around Josh Allen and Justin Herbert due to their disappointing seasons thus far, but Charles steps in to defend both quarterbacks, who are actually having great seasons. Charles and Steven discuss how we might be overrating how important interceptions are to measuring quarterback play. Later, Steven defends the latest edition of his quarterback rankings, as the duo debate over Justin Herbert at #2, C.J. Stroud at #15, Brock Purdy towards the bottom, Sam Howell at #24 and Derek Carr in the middle of the pack.
If you build it, they will come. Santa? Unwanted guests? Not sure who ... but put out some extra cookies just in case.