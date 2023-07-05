Vacant million-dollar home used for illegal house party

Gwinnett County police are investigating after a vacant million-dollar home that is for sale in Grayson was targeted by teens who threw a party.

“I think it’s just profiling homes for sale that are off the beaten path,” a neighbor said.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a flyer that was circulating on Instagram that invited people to the so-called “House of Freaks” party on June 26, listing the address on Camp Mitchell Road.

The Monday night part was scheduled to start at 10 p.m. with a $10 cover charge.

The home’s owner told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins the house used to be his mother’s, who just recently passed away.

There’s no “for sale” sign in the yard, but the property is listed online.

Trash was left all over the house and someone vomited in one of the rooms.

“I just characterize that as like a flash mob. You know they take over like a department store or they come in and take over a street and do whatever they want to do and then, here, leave,” the home’s owner, W.C. Ellis, said.

When police arrived they began questioning the partygoers, but no one knew who lived at or owned the house.

Police arrested 23 people on the property, all between the ages of 17 and 22, and charged them with criminal trespassing.

There is a gate leading up to the home, but after this incident, he plans on putting a lock on the gate.

