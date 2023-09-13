Vacant property in Costa Mesa becomes home to feral cats

TechCrunch

Back in 2010, Israeli data analytics startup SQream made a bet on the potential of GPUs as a cornerstone of enabling the processing and querying of big datasets, an area that it believed would only grow as datasets became larger and larger. The Series C is being led by World Trade Ventures, with Schusterman Investments, George Kaiser Foundation (Atento), Icon Continuity Fund, Blumberg Capital and Freddy & Helen Holdings also participating.