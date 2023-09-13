Vacant property in Costa Mesa becomes home to feral cats
A vacant property in Costa Mesa has become home to dozens of feral cats and some residents are concerned about what will happen to the animals if the property is developed.
A vacant property in Costa Mesa has become home to dozens of feral cats and some residents are concerned about what will happen to the animals if the property is developed.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 MTV VMAs.
Music's biggest stars made sure that the fashions were as fun as ever.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through the MLB news of the week, including a new man in charge of the New York Mets, while also previewing two more teams that are likely to be in the MLB playoffs (the Phillies & Rays).
A state task force has proposed payments of $1.2 million to individuals, but a new UC Berkeley poll finds that most Californians are opposed to the idea.
Model Megan Milan filmed herself in tears after a NYFW makeup artist applied foundation that was several shades too light to her face.
Walmart stock hit an all-time high again on Tuesday as the retailer assured investors it can withstand any macroeconomic environment.
Did influencers ruin New York Fashion Week?
Give your space the fall makeover it deserves — score up to 50% off a Sealy mattress, Kelly Clarkson Home rug and more.
The A17 Pro is Apple's most powerful mobile silicon yet.
If your plants keep dying from a lack of light or you just don't have enough natural light in your apartment, this grow light for indoor plants is all you need.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The FDA ruled that phenylephrine, a key ingredient in many over-the-counter cold medications, does not actually work to treat nasal congestion when taken orally. The agency will now need to determine if it will revoke the ingredient's oral OTC designation as “safe and effective.”
The move is timed to Apple's iPhone 15 announcement.
Score nearly 60% off this top-selling essential that can relieve pressure and pain in your tootsies, muscles and joints.
Zenity, an early-stage Israeli startup, has created a solution to help keep these applications secure. Ben Kliger and his co-founder Michael Bargury recognized that this ability to create applications quickly was potentially a double-edged sword. While these tools put developing applications in reach of any business user, that can come with its own set of problems.
If you like to decorate for fall, you need these.
If you're in the mood for a hearty, home-cooked Italian dish, then you've got to try these stuffed shells with sausage. The post These stuffed shells will make you homesick appeared first on In The Know.
Panasonic has unveiled the Lumix G9 II, its first Micro Four Thirds camera with hybrid phase-detect autofocus.
The U.S. has been hit with a series of severe storms and hurricanes, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes and destroying millions of dollars worth of infrastructure. While Americans pick up the pieces from the destruction of Hurricane Idalia, a new hurricane, Lee, heads toward the East Coast.
Back in 2010, Israeli data analytics startup SQream made a bet on the potential of GPUs as a cornerstone of enabling the processing and querying of big datasets, an area that it believed would only grow as datasets became larger and larger. The Series C is being led by World Trade Ventures, with Schusterman Investments, George Kaiser Foundation (Atento), Icon Continuity Fund, Blumberg Capital and Freddy & Helen Holdings also participating.