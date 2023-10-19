Vacant school burns down after teens set it on fire — twice, Mississippi officials say

A group of teens is suspected of setting multiple fires at a vacant school in Mississippi.

Six teens, including two 14-year-olds, were arrested and charged with arson and trespassing after two separate fires at the school in Drew, according to the Mississippi Insurance Department.

A seventh teen is still on the run, officials said.

The Drew Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the first fire Oct. 14 with little damage, authorities said. A second blaze was set the next day, causing the school to “burn and collapse.”

Though the building wasn’t in use, officials said there were plans to add it to the Historical Register in Sunflower County.

An investigation by the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office led to the arrests of the 14-year-olds and four 15-year-olds, according to authorities.

The teens remain on house arrest pending a court appearance, officials said.

Additional information wasn’t released.

Drew is about 120 miles northwest of Jackson.

