It's been vacant for years: Westborough company has plan for former roller skating rink

The building at 161 Milk St. in Westborough dates back to the late 1960s.

WESTBOROUGH ― A building off Route 9 that was once used as a roller-skating rink will be converted into a self-storage facility and an office building.

MA Restoration Inc., a water damage restoration service with offices in Westborough, wants to renovate the property at 161 Milk St. The Planning Board on Dec. 12 approved the company’s request for a special permit to redevelop and build on the four-acre property.

The existing building, with its faded green exterior, was constructed sometime in the late 1960s, according to property records. With Planning Board approval, MA Restoration looks convert it into a fully automated self-storage site.

A 20,000-square-foot building will be constructed on another portion of the property. That building will include two stories of office space along with a single-story warehouse to be used by MA Restoration Inc.

A Milford-based landscaping product company called Paulini Loam LLC has owned the property since 2019.

The property has been previously used as storage for vehicles and a flea market, although it has been vacant for about 30 years, according to the application.

While the property doesn’t have direct access to Route 9, plans show that the development will connect the current driveway to the roadway.

The developers believe the property could generate up to 92 trips during morning and evening peak hours, according to the application.

Visible from the property is Westmeadow Plaza, on the other side of Route 9, which is home to Ocean State Job Lot and Bob's Stores Footwear & Apparel among other retail businesses.

