Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) investors are sitting on a loss of 65% if they invested a year ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) share price has gained some 39% in the last three months. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 65% in that period. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Vacasa wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Vacasa grew its revenue by 63% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 65%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Vacasa stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Vacasa shareholders are down 65% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 24%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 39%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Vacasa (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

