Vacation home of Rahm Emmanuel vandalized with word 'Nazis'

TechCrunch

Capping off a tumultuous weekend at OpenAI that culminated in investors -- and a contingent of employees -- attempting to convince the company's board to hire back former Y Combinator president Sam Altman after firing him on Friday, Altman won't be returning as CEO, according to a report in The Information. Citing an internal memo sent by Ilya Sutskever, board director and one of OpenAI's co-founder, Altman has decided to walk away from negotiations -- at least for the time being. As the search for a new permanent CEO continues, OpenAI has appointed Emmett Shear, the co-founder of video streaming site Twitch, as interim CEO -- replacing Mira Murati, who held the position for only two days.