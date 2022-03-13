🌱 Vacation Rental Ordinance Update Hearing + Healdsburg Forecast

Hey, Healdsburg! It's Nicole again, filling in for Simone through tomorrow. Here's everything you need to know to get this Monday started off right.

Mostly cloudy. High: 66 Low: 49.

Here are the top three stories today in Healdsburg:

During its Mar. 17 hearing, the Sonoma County Planning Commission will consider updates to the Vacation Rental Ordinance. The proposed changes would create a new vacation rental license permit program, performance standards, enforcement strategies, and permanent caps on vacation rentals in areas that are disproportionately impacted by vacation rental businesses. (Press Release Desk) People in Sonoma County are expected to gather for a "Russian River Rally for Ukraine" where a bridge will be lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Guerneville pedestrian bridge. This makes the Guerneville bridge the third over the Russian River to be lit in yellow and blue. The first bridge was the Healdsburg Memorial Bridge which was lit up back on Feb. 28. (KGO-TV) Wondering what the weather will look like in the Healdsburg area this week? Thursday is expected to bring the warmest temperatures with a high of 72 degrees. You can expect window weather starting Tuesday, with gusts of wind reaching up to 14 mph, while Wednesday and Thursday winds can reach 16 mph. (Healdsburg Patch)

Free COVID-19 Testing At Alliance Medical Center (10:00 AM)

The Art Of Sabrage: An Outdoor Winery Experience At Breathless Wines (1:00 PM)

Favorite Things Mixed Media and Collage Works At Upstairs Art Gallery (2:30 PM)

The Hollywood Reporter has given a Healdsburg hotel a shout-out in its piece on reasons to visit Napa and Sonoma! For places to stay, the article recommended The Madrona, "a sprawling 1881 residence ... reimagined" as a 24-room hotel with a "distinctive spin on Sonoma hospitality." (Hollywood Reporter)

Sonoma County and Logistics Health Incorporated (LHI) are offering free and confidential COVID-19 testing for all ages at Alliance Medical Center today from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made online at LHI's website or by calling (888) 634-1123. (SoCoEmergency.org)

Join AERENA Galleries on Mar. 18 to meet some of the extraordinary women featured in the popular Wine Country Women of Sonoma County. Author Michelle Mandro and four other prominent women in wine will be at 115 Plaza Street from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. RSVP here for Mandro's book signing. (Facebook)

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed to Benefit Disabled Veterans (March 26)

