Vacationing mom killed in home with unharmed kids, ME cops say. Investigation underway

A mother was vacationing with her boyfriend and two young children before she was found dead at her family’s home in Maine, according to police.

Now authorities say Jennifer Lingard, 41, of Massachusetts, was killed, Maine state police announced in an Aug. 31 news release. That homicide designation comes months after her body was discovered inside the house in Lovell with her unharmed children on Feb. 24,

Two days later, her boyfriend Sami Daou, 31, was found dead from a drug overdose at his home in Newport, Rhode Island, roughly 220 miles south of where the couple had been vacationing, on Feb. 26, the release says.

An autopsy has ruled Lingard’s death as a homicide after toxicology results were recently received, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have not named any suspects as of Sept. 1.

Maine state police spokeswoman Shannon Moss told McClatchy News that Lingard did not die from a drug overdose.

Lovell is roughly 70 miles southwest of Augusta.

Mom comes home to find her 14-year-old daughter dead and car missing, Maine cops say

Body of man missing for months found in Las Vegas car trunk, officials say

Man was cooking dinner before he got knife and killed woman and her child, PA cops say

Young mom was strangled outside a mall in 1968. Serial killer now charged, NY cops say