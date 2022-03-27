Vacationing nurses help save life of DJ shot inside Texas hookah lounge, cops say

A trio of New York nurses on vacation in Texas helped save the life of a man wounded during a late night shooting, Houston police told news outlets.

Around 3:30 a.m. on March 27, someone opened fire inside a packed hookah lounge on the city’s west side, KTRK reported.

So many people ran for the exits at once that security wasn’t able to see the shooter, the outlet reported. At least one person was hit, the DJ.

While first responders were heading to the scene, three New York nurses had already jumped into action, providing life-saving aid to the DJ, police told KHOU.

He was shot in the stomach, according to the TV station. Police said they aren’t sure if he was the intended target.

It’s also unclear what led to the shooting, KPRC reported. Bouncers were trying to control a large crowd gathered outside the lounge at the time.

The DJ, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment and he is expected to survive, the outlet reported.

