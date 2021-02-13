We vaccinated 1,200 people in 2 days in a rural area without wasting a single dose. Here's how we did it.

Dr Eilir Hughes
Dr Eilir Hughes in situ
Dr Eilir Hughes Dr Eilir Hughes

  • Dr Eilir Hughes and his colleagues vaccinated 1,200 people over a single weekend.

  • They didn't waste a single dose of the Pfizer jab as they inoculated people despite snowfall.

  • "I wanted to prove that it could be done better and it could be done faster."

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

As a general practice (GP) doctor, I was keen and ready to deliver vaccines to my local community - the Llŷn Peninsula, a rural beauty spot in North Wales. So I was frustrated by all the noise I'd been hearing about Wales being slow off the mark when it came to vaccinations.

I wanted to prove that it could be done better and it could be done faster; to say "we're here and we can pull it off." When you live in a rural area, there's an expectation that the services offered will be secondary.

We wanted to challenge that and show that actually, even though we're in the far end of north west Wales, a very rural area, we could get our community, which is one of the most deprived areas in the country when it comes to household income, this new vaccine.

Read more: I'm a doctor in Singapore. Our COVID-19 cases have been low since last fall - here's what we're doing right.

And we did, banding together three practices to successfully deliver 1,200 vaccines over the weekend of January 23 and 24.

It wasn't easy. First I petitioned the local health board and the Welsh Government to entrust doses of the Pfizer vaccine to us. The policy in Wales at that time was that the Pfizer vaccine would be sent to mass vaccination centres and the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is easier to administer and store, would be sent to GPs.

But the problem was that the supply of the latter had not been great, the number reaching us had been frustrating, and the nearest mass testing hub was a 50-minute drive away, which was not feasible for many of our residents.

There was, however, more Pfizer. There was understandably nervousness around sending it to GPs because it has to be stored at -70° C. As soon as it's taken out of the freezer, the clock starts and you've got five days to use it up. It comes in trays which look like small pizza boxes and in each box there's 195 vials. In each vial there's up to six doses.

Dr Eilir Hughes Pfizer freezer
Dr Eilir Hughes with doses of the Pfizer vaccine Dr Eilir Hughes

By taking the tray out of the freezer, you're committed to using it all up. You have to then maintain a "cold chain" by keeping that box and the vaccine within a strict range of 2-8° C.

When you're handling the vial, you also have to be very, very delicate and make sure that it's not shaken. And you have to prepare the vial. You have to do that and gently prepare each individual vaccine, whereas with AstraZeneca it's all prepared.

Nobody wanted to waste precious vaccines but I assured them that GPs and their teams were well capable of doing this and of my confidence that we could pull it off.

Read more: Japan says it has to throw away millions of Pfizer COVID-19 shots because it doesn't have enough syringes to extract them

This was on the Monday. We didn't get permission until Wednesday but I knew the administrative burden was going to be huge, so I had to take a gamble and set the wheels in motion.

On average, when you're calling somebody in for a vaccine, it takes roughly five minutes per person. We booked in 1,200 people, so it was a huge undertaking for the three practices.

We secured permission from Tŷ surgery's neighbors - we're based on a very small industrial estate shared by a coffee wholesaler and microbrewery - to use their space for the cars, as this was to form our temporary vaccine center.

We needed even more space than we would've for the AstraZeneca vaccine, because this one requires a post-injection 15-minute stay in an observation area, in case of reactions.

We worked closely with local police and area sergeant Colin Jones, who ensured he had a team ready to support us and to create a smooth traffic system.

Cars traffic cones
Dr Eilir Hughes

We were delivered 150 traffic cones by the council. Police co-ordinated parking based on mobility, so those who were fit parked a bit further away and those who needed assistance got to park up right by the surgery.

Having got to the site at 7.30 a.m. along with our team of approximately 50 people - some of whom were from the local football club, art gallery and supermarket - the day ran quickly and efficiently.

We're in an area that never gets snow, and on the very rare occasions we do it never sticks. But when I woke up on Sunday, it was white everywhere. It was just a horrible feeling in the pit of my stomach. But I thought "I can get very upset and stressed by it or crack on and hope for the best."

Read more: The coronavirus is going to stick around forever. Get ready for the new normal.

The local council got out to grit the streets and lots of volunteers came out with their shovels to help clear the area, including myself. Incredibly, the vast majority of people still managed to come for their vaccine and, in the end, not one dose was wasted.

Since then, I've had messages from patients and their loved ones who're so thankful to us. It's been quite emotional. My hope is that next time, and we have been asked to do it again, we'll get the vaccine to even more people.

As told to Lauren Brown

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Man charged with threatening to kill president Biden and White House staff and ‘chop all your heads off’

    The charges could land the man in a federal prison for up to five years

  • Fake rallies in made-for-Putin videos tell Russia's leader how popular he is

    They came from all walks of life - paramedics, footballers, steelworkers and students - to march in a huge column for their leader, Vladimir Putin. At least that's how it seemed. A slick new video showing young and old congregating under the name of the Russian leader has been exposed as one of a number of fake rallies concocted by the Kremlin. Rattled by protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny that have swept across the country, Mr Putin's government appears desperate to prove his popularity is unscathed in a series of dubious demonstrations. In Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad, where one of the videos was filmed, the crowd joins together after leaving their workplaces and football pitches to flash the torches on their phones at the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the Second World War. The clip, shared by local MPs from Mr Putin's United Russia, wrapped up with a strapline across the screen: “We stand with you, Vladimir Vladimirovich!”.

  • Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunken driver

    The officer was blocking the scene of an earlier accident when he was struck by a 32-year-old man "driving at a high rate of speed," police said.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • Philippines' Duterte tells U.S. 'you have to pay' if it wants to keep troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who openly disapproves of the long-standing U.S. military alliance, unilaterally cancelled the Visiting Force Agreement last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. The withdrawal period has been twice extended, however, to create what Philippine officials say is a window for better terms to be agreed.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • 'Who asked that?' Trump lawyer clashes with senator

    "Who asked that?" said van der Veen. "My judgment's irrelevant in this proceeding."Sanders could be heard responding, "I did."Trump's lawyers on Friday said Democrats had provided no evidence the former president incited last month's deadly U.S. Capitol riot and had used his second impeachment trial to settle political scores.Trump is on trial in the U.S. Senate on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection by his supporters who stormed the seat of Congress in Washington to stop lawmakers from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory, resulting in the deaths of five people including a police officer.

  • Prominent evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias engaged in sexual misconduct, his ministry reports

    Ravi Zacharias, a prominent evangelical Christian leader and author who died of cancer last May at age 74, led a double life of coerced sexual gratification from massage therapists, his organization, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), said Thursday. RZIM released an independent report by the Atlanta law firm Miller & Martin detailing Zacharias' transgressions, including sexual misconduct and rape allegations from more than a dozen massage therapists and the discovery of about 200 photos of young women on his phones, some of them nude selfies. The board of RZIM, which is led by Zacharias' daughter, said it was "shocked and grieved by Ravi's actions," and apologized to his victims: "Words cannot come close to expressing the sorrow that we feel for what you have been through or the gratitude we feel for the bravery with which you have responded." RZIM denied any sexual misconduct by its founder last fall, and Zacharias had sued one accuser for extortion before he died. Most of the women Miller & Martin interviewed said that during massages, Zacharias would grab their breasts or genitals and ask for sexual gratification. Investigators found more than 200 other massage therapists listed in his phones, many of them in Asia. He spent months at a pair of apartments he owned in Bangkok, and the investigators found 2016 texts showing that Zacharias "spent his days writing and his nights receiving massages" there. The woman who accused Zacharias of rape said that after he "arranged for the ministry to provide her with financial support, he required sex from her," then "made her pray with him to thank God for the 'opportunity' they both received." The woman told investigators that Zacharias "called her his 'reward' for living a life of service to God," and "said he warned her not ever to speak out against him or she would be responsible for the 'millions of souls' whose salvation would be lost if his reputation was damaged." Zacharias, born in India and raised in Canada, first rose to prominence preaching at a 1983 conference organized by Rev. Billy Graham. He went on to write about two dozen books and had a radio show. His funeral in August was attended by then-Vice President Mike Pence, NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, and other boldface names. "In Ravi Zacharias, God gave us the greatest Christian apologist of this century," Pence said at the funeral. "He was the C.S. Lewis of our day." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

  • White House cites 'deep concerns' about WHO COVID report, demands early data from China

    The White House on Saturday called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying it has "deep concerns" about the way the findings of the World Health Organization's COVID-19 report were communicated. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that it is imperative that the report be independent and free from "alteration by the Chinese government", echoing concerns raised by the administration of former President Donald Trump, who also moved to quit the WHO over the issue. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said all hypotheses are still open about the origins of COVID-19, after Washington said it wanted to review data from a WHO-led mission to China, where the virus first emerged.

  • Wait baffles family of man killed in South Dakota AG crash

    Most days, brothers Nick and Victor Nemec drive past the spot where South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed their cousin Joseph Boever with his car. The blood stains on the rural stretch of highway have nearly disappeared, a faint reminder of the September night when Ravnsborg struck Boever as he drove home from a Republican fundraiser. According to a statement he released in September, Ravnsborg at first thought he had hit a deer and only discovered he had killed a man when he returned to the crash scene the next morning.

  • Ivanka brought Trump and Pence together for ‘uncomfortable’ meeting after Capitol riot

    The president didn’t call to check on the vice-president during the attack

  • Majority Black Illinois town flooded with sewage

    Whites began a mass exodus from Centreville in 1970, and the sewage-saturated town of about 5,000 is now nearly all-Black. The people of Centreville, Illinois have reportedly been dealing with sewage flooding their property for decades, but now, since the pandemic began keeping most Americans indoors, the issue is coming to a head. Air in the town smells of sewage, and toilet paper and fecal matter are openly seen on grass.

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Imprisoned ex-FBI agent who worked with Bulger seeks release

    The former FBI agent serving a 40-year prison sentence for alerting Boston mobster Whitey Bulger that he could be implicated in a murder is seeking to be released from prison on medical grounds. The Florida Commission on Offender Review will hear the request Wednesday from John “Zip” Connolly, who is being held at the Reception and Medical Center in Lake Butler, Florida. A majority vote would lead to Connolly's release, she said.

  • Enter the dragon - former banker Mario Draghi sworn in as Italy's new prime minister

    Banker and economist “Super” Mario Draghi was sworn in as Italy’s new prime minister at the head of a broad coalition on Saturday amid questions over how he will be able to manage such a disparate collection of parties with competing priorities. Almost every political party decided to pile into Italy’s 67th government since the Second World War, from the hard-Right League and Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-Right Forza Italia to the centre-Left Democrats and the Five Star Movement, a party which whose MPs cannot even agree with each other let alone with opposing blocs. Mr Draghi, 73, is being hailed by many Italians as the saviour of the country at a time when the pandemic has claimed 93,000 lives – the second highest number in Europe after Britain – and the economy is in freefall, with GDP shrinking by nearly 9% last year. On social media he is being depicted as a medieval saint dressed in robes, the EU flag a halo around his head, his right hand raised in blessing and his heart represented by a euro symbol. Trending on Twitter was the hashtag #draghisantosubito, a tongue-in-cheek appeal for him to be swiftly canonised as a saint (“santo subito”) by the Pope.

  • Fort Worth pile up: Driver gasps in shock while filming video capturing deadly accident

    The pile up left six people dead and more than 30 injured

  • Strong quake hits off Japan coast, triggering blackouts

    A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, shaking buildings and triggering widespread blackouts, but there appeared to be no major damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The epicentre was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km (36 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning had been issued, the meteorological agency said.

  • Homeland Security officers shoot, kill a man during ‘financial’ investigation in Gables

    A man was killed Friday afternoon in Coral Gables when agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security opened fire during an investigation into some sort of financial scheme, and after the man “brandished” a weapon, a Homeland Security spokesman said.

  • In a Disorienting Return to Civility, Joe Biden’s DOJ Backs Up Betsy DeVos

    Then Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testifies during the Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the FY2021 budget for the Department of Education in Dirksen Building on March 5, 2020. Joe Biden’s campaign message was all about restoring order to Washington, a return of professionalism to government and an embrace of D.C.’s norms. Biden the Bland wasn’t a sexy sell, but it worked for a country weary of Donald Trump’s antics, antagonism and ambivalence about the actual job he was elected to do.