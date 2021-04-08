Vaccinated for COVID? Samuel Adams wants to buy you a beer. Here’s what to know

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dawson White
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19, Samuel Adams wants to buy your first beer once you reemerge from quarantine.

The Boston-based company is sending those who’ve been vaccinated $7 through the Cash App so they can buy the beer of their choice for that first public sip.

The Shot for Sam campaign is an effort to help beer fans “get back to supporting the bars and restaurants they love” that may have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Starting April 12, post an image of your vaccine sticker or bandage to Instagram or Twitter with #ShotForSam and tag @samueladamsbeer.

But be sure not to post photos of your vaccine card — doing so could expose your personal information to scammers.

Samuel Adams will direct message 10,000 people with details on how to claim the $7.

You can also enter by sending an image of your sticker or bandage to samadamssocial@bostonbeer.com.

You must be at least 21 to enter and can only enter once. The offer ends May 12. You can read the full rules here and download the Cash App here.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that all adults in the U.S. will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19. Some states have already expanded eligibility.

As more people become eligible, some companies are encouraging them to get vaccinated by offering freebies to those who do.

Krispy Kreme made headlines last month after offering a free doughnut every day through the end of 2021 to those who’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Greenhouse of Walled Lake, a marijuana dispensary in Michigan, is offering a free pre-rolled joint to those 21 and up who’ve been vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that those been who’ve fully vaccinated should remain vigilant — be sure to wear a mask, stay at least six feet from others and avoid crowds when in public.

Read next:

The new ‘I voted’ sticker? Vaccination stickers. Take a look at some of the best

Vaccine shirt? People are busting out this trendy top to go get vaccinated for COVID

Don’t post photos of your COVID vaccine card on social media, BBB says. Here’s why

Recommended Stories

  • Sydney Powell's defense in the $1.3 billion Dominion lawsuit may be used against her in Michigan sanctions effort

    Michigan is seeking sanctions against Powell after she claimed "no reasonable person" would have taken her election fraud claims as fact.

  • Archaeologists unearth 'ancient Egyptian Pompeii' near Luxor

    Archaeologists said on Thursday they had uncovered a large ancient pharaonic city that had lain unseen for centuries near some of Egypt's best known monuments. The city was built more than 3,400 years ago during the opulent reign of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt's most powerful pharaohs, the Egyptian archaeologist overseeing the excavations, Zahi Hawass, said. The team began searching for a mortuary temple near Luxor in September, but within weeks found mud brick formations in every direction, Zahi Hawass said in a statement.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Trump Org CFO's ex-daughter-in-law hired a former top financial fraud prosecutor to pore over 'boxes of documents'

    Duncan Levin formerly oversaw complex financial crimes for the Manhattan DA, who is now investigating Trump.

  • Court delays execution of inmate who slipped through cracks

    The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday delayed the execution of a convicted killer whose case federal public defenders said slipped through the cracks of the legal system. Death row inmate David Martin, 36, had been scheduled to die May 26. Martin was sentenced to die in 2014 for fatally shooting 21-year-old Jeremy Cole during a robbery in northeastern Ohio two years earlier.

  • Mortgage rates dip for first time since January

    Mortgage rates fell for the first time in more than two months as buyers continue to be stifled by high prices and limited supply. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the benchmark 30-year loan rate dipped to 3.13% this week from 3.18% last week. Mortgage rates have been historically low for years, but strong demand and low inventory have pushed prices higher.

  • Kyoko Takenaka recorded racist things men said in bars. For many, it hit home

    Kyoko Takenaka's short film 'Home' has gone viral on Instagram. It contains audio recordings of racist comments men made to Takenaka in bars.

  • Khloe Kardashian: Pressure and ridicule over image 'too much to bear'

    Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian explains why she tried to get an unfiltered photo taken off the web.

  • Millions Locked Down Again as Canada Rues Vaccine Failure

    Blair Gable via ReutersBack in December, before the COVID-19 variants changed the course of the pandemic, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau bragged that he had procured enough potential vaccines to protect a population four times the size of Canada. But four months later, not even two percent of Canada’s population of just under 38 million is fully vaccinated and large swaths of the country are going back into lockdown thanks to a brutal third wave. Canada has logged nearly one million cases and 23,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Trudeau had hoped to get the population vaccinated by June but now says all Canadians who want a vaccine will get one by the end of September. Canada is one of the only large economies in the world that did not attempt to manufacture its own coronavirus vaccine.Meanwhile, the variants are taking hold. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, launched a stark warning that even fully vaccinated Americans should avoid travel to Canada. And if they do go for essential purposes, they should be tested three to five days upon return. “This isn’t the news any of us wanted, but hospitalizations are surging, ICU beds are filling up, variants are spreading and even people who had convinced themselves they didn’t need to be concerned are getting sick,” Trudeau said at a news conference Tuesday. “Even if the sun is shining and the weather is getting warmer, COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet,” he said, calling the third wave of the pandemic “very serious.”More troubling still is that most of the new cases being seen in the hospital’s intensive care units are increasingly younger patients, according to Canada’s top health expert. “While COVID-19 continues to impact people of all ages in Canada, infection rates are highest among those aged 20 to 39 years of age,” Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said in a statement Wednesday. “As well, we are seeing an increased number of adults, under the age of 60 years being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including in intensive care units.”So how can a country that had ordered more vaccines per capita than anywhere else in the world now be in such trouble? Canada doesn’t produce any vaccines in its territory—either creating their own or manufacturing others—and the imported doses simply haven’t been delivered. Canada’s government-owned vaccine manufacturer was privatized in the 1980s and eventually bought by the French company Sanofi, whose own vaccine efforts have faltered. Trudeau announced last week that finally Pfizer will start delivering one million doses a week after the U.S. freed up exports now that it is clear there is enough supply for Americans first. AstraZeneca has also promised to deliver 20 million of its increasingly controversial vaccine, which should also help kick-start the painfully slow rollout. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are also approved for use in Canada, but they have yet to be delivered in any sizeable quantity.Trudeau has been under fire by angry Canadians after admitting early on that the country would not be first in line for any vaccines because they weren’t producing any locally. Then when the EU put the clamp on vaccine exports, Canada once again paid the price in missed deliveries. The Biden administration has not yet committed to any exports to Canada or Mexico, both suffering from shortages. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kim Kardashian says her family suspected Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae were 'hooking up' early in their friendship

    The 20-year-old TikTok star and the 41-year-old Poosh founder struck up an unexpected friendship in early 2020.

  • Who is Q? Why QAnon's ringleader may have been hiding in plain sight all along

    QAnon researchers have long suggested that 8kun's owner and operator led the theory. Speculation continues to center on Jim and Ron Watkins.

  • US Air Force could use swarms of drones to overpower enemy defence systems

    The US Air Force could use swarms of drones to overpower enemy defence systems, as new images show state-of-the-art aircraft launching their own autonomous payloads. As America looks towards the future of aerial warfare, the sleek, stealthy, Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie has been designed as a “loyal wingman” to F-35 fighter jets, capable of flying beside, connecting to and being controlled by the fighter pilots. The unmanned drone is difficult to spot on radar and could be sent ahead to relay information back to the fighter pilots, helping them to identify potential threats early. But new pictures taken at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona show that the drone is also capable of launching its own drones, with the ALTIUS-600 – a reconnaissance vehicle which can double up as a missile – being dropped from its payload bay. The test points towards America’s increasing use of affordable, high-performance unmanned air vehicles which could be used to “swarm” and overpower threats in the air or on the ground. The Valkyrie is known as an “attritable aircraft” and costs $2 million. In comparison, single-use Tomahawk cruise missiles cost around $1.4 million, while an F-35 fighter jet is at least $80 million, plus considerable running costs. This means that the new drones are cheaper to replace and commanders can take greater risks in the battlefield. The Valkyrie also offers “open architecture” that allows them to modify the aircraft to suit different mission requirements with different payload options. This development is thought to be a signal that the US is moving towards high-volume, low-cost aircraft rather than the eye-wateringly expensive specialist jets which have all the technology required on board. It also opens the door to the “swarming tactic” where targets can be surrounded by multiple aircraft and attacked from all sides. The Valkyrie is nearly 29ft long with a wingspan of 22ft. It can fly at 652mph up to a height of 45,000ft and has a range of 2,449 miles.

  • An ex-Fox News host walked out a BBC interview after clashing with a Black activist over Georgia's restrictive voting laws

    Commentator Aisha Mills claimed Eric Bolling was faking his concern for Black businesses, and he was not pleased.

  • Trump exploded at a staffer for telling him the wrong names of his golf partners, John Boehner says in his memoir

    Trump once flew into a rage at one of Boehner's staffers with "real anger," showing an explosive temper long before he became president, Boehner said.

  • 9 years into its Mars mission, NASA's Curiosity rover is rewriting the story of how the planet's water disappeared

    NASA just landed a new rover on Mars, but the old one is still climbing a mountain and unearthing the story of how Mars lost its water.

  • One of Britain’s Richest Aristocrats Stabbed to Death at His Country Estate

    Matt Cardy/GettyLONDON—One of Britain’s richest men has been stabbed to death at his luxurious country estate in a vanishingly rare knife attack that is also reported to have left a woman fighting for her life.Sir Richard Lexington Sutton, 83, who was listed just above Mick Jagger and George and Amal Clooney in the Sunday Times Rich List, was a member of the British aristocracy imbued with a hereditary title as a baronet.The hotelier, who owned five-star properties on Park Lane and Piccadilly in Mayfair, was attacked on Wednesday night. Police arrived at the $2 million mansion in Dorset, South-West England to find Sir Richard dead. A woman in her 60s was airlifted to a hospital in Bristol, where she was in a critical condition.Ex-NFL Pro Suspected of Killing Beloved Doc in SC Mass Shooting—Then Turning Gun on HimselfThe Dorset Echo reported that the alleged attacker fled the scene in a Range Rover and was tracked by officers as it sped across four counties before it was stopped over 100 miles away in Hammersmith, West London.It was reported that the 34-year-old suspect was known to Sir Richard, who was worth over $400 million. Once he was apprehended by police in London, the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.Sir Richard’s property company released a statement confirming that the country gent had passed away. “We are deeply saddened and devastated by the sudden death of Sir Richard Sutton,” it read. “Sir Richard was a caring, generous and warm family man, who genuinely regarded those who worked for him as part of his extended family.”The violent demise of a member of Britain’s landed gentry has stunned neighbors among the walled gardens and stone-built houses of Higher Langham, which is no more than a hamlet nestled among the green fields of Northern Dorset.A local Conservative Party lawmaker told the local press that he had known the landowner well. “He was a charming man, he had a very good sense of humour, he was politically astute and genial. If you wanted to conjure up a picture of a country gentleman then that was him,” said Simon Hoare. “This is not the sort of thing you expect to see happening in North Dorset nor the sort of thing we are used to seeing here.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Interior secretary steps into Utah public lands tug-of-war

    For decades, a public lands tug-of-war has played out over a vast expanse of southern Utah where red rocks reveal petroglyphs and distinctive twin buttes bulge from a grassy valley. A string of U.S. officials has heard from those who advocate for broadening national monuments to protect the area's many archaeological and cultural sites, considered sacred to surrounding tribes, and those who fiercely oppose what they see as federal overreach. On Thursday, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will be the latest cabinet official to visit Bears Ears National Monument — and the first Indigenous one.

  • Europe's COVID vaccine fiasco continues

    Just when it appeared as if Europe’s much-criticized COVID vaccination roll-out might finally be getting on track, new cases of the virus have skyrocketed, curfews and lockdowns have been reinstated and questions about the safety of some vaccines have led to an atmosphere of restive uncertainty across the continent.

  • The futility of boycotts: Will Donald Trump really stop drinking Diet Coke? Does it matter?

    Coke didn’t cave, as Trump and others claim. It's just doing what Trump has always done: determining what’s best for business and acting accordingly.

  • Texas woman cuts off her 24-foot nails after breaking Guinness World Record

    Ayanna Williams cut her famous nails after breaking her Guinness World Record and growing them nearly 30 years. She needed an electric rotary tool.