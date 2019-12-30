2,300 unvaccinated students may not be allowed back to class, Seattle Public Schools warns

Seattle Public Schools has informed parents that unvaccinated students will not be allowed to return to class after a January deadline and is making free clinics available to get students' immunization records up to date.

The district posted a notice Dec. 20 informing parents of the decision, citing Washington state law and the state's recently-passed bill that removes the "personal" and "philosophical" options to exempt children from the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.

Students have until Jan. 8 to get updated immunization records or they'll be excluded from attending school. Any students who miss days of school due to immunization requirements will have their absences recorded as unexcused.

Seattle Public Schools is hosting free immunization clinics to get students ready ahead of the deadline. One was last week. The second is Monday. A third will take place Jan. 3. Students with Seattle Public Schools have been on winter break since Dec. 23 and return to school Jan. 6, according to the district's calendar.

Seattle Public Schools officials told KOMO News in Seattle that, as of Dec. 17, just over 2,300 students were given letters saying they'd be kept out of school if their records weren't updated by the deadline.

The district is home to 53,627 students, the district's website reports.

“Unfortunately, by state law we have to exclude them,” district spokesman Tim Robinson told the outlet. “They would be excluded here, they would be excluded at any school district, and we certainly want to avoid that. I know all schools want to avoid it because you don’t want students to miss any school time.”

According to Washington state law, it's "the duty of the chief administrator of every public and private school and day care center to prohibit" the presence of students who either don't have up-to-date immunization records or can't provide an approved immunization schedule or certificate of exemption.

In May, Washington's legislature passed a bill to remove the personal and philosophical options to exempt students from receiving the MMR vaccine – but kept in the religious and medical options. That bill, despite protests, became law in July.

The bill came about as a county within the state known for not vaccinating its children was dealing with a measles outbreak near the start of 2019, which led to officials declaring a public health emergency.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seattle Public Schools: Unvaccinated students can't come to class