A vaccinated official at the Florida condo collapse site tested positive for COVID-19

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose &#x00201c;Pepe&#x00201d; Diaz speaks about the ongoing rescue efforts at the Champlain Towers South on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Florida.
Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz speaks about the ongoing rescue efforts at the Champlain Towers South on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. AP Photo

A vaccinated official who has participated in press conferences at the site of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, has tested positive for COVID-19, Miami-Dade County said in a news release.

Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz and his chief of staff, Isidoro Lopez, who is also vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID-19, the news release from Sunday said.

"Staff and others who have been in close contact with them will be getting tested between today and tomorrow," the news release said, adding that Diaz and Lopez would be isolating.

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections are rare when vaccinated against the virus, but they can happen, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

