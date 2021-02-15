Vaccinated pensioners in Scotland could face three-month wait for family reunions
Scottish pensioners who have been vaccinated may not reunite with their families for another three months, Nicola Sturgeon has warned as she faced growing calls to publish a route map out of lockdown.
The First Minister is expected to confirm on Tuesday that younger primary pupils will return to school from next Monday, along with a possible "indicative timetable" for some older children to go back.
Ms Sturgeon also announced she was "satisfied" her government had met its target of offering a vaccine to all Scots over 70 by yesterday's deadline, with everyone over 65 due to get their first jab by the start of March.
But she refused to provide any indication for when vaccinated pensioners could be permitted to meet family who live in other parts of Scotland or the UK.
Although she said "getting a bit more family time back" would be one of her top priorities in lifting lockdown, she insisted she could not say whether this would occur before an early May target for vaccinating all high priority groups - everyone over 50 and the clinically vulnerable.
Boris Johnson announced this deadline had been moved forward to the end of April. Sir Simon Stevens, the NHS England chief executive, said the UK could double the pace of vaccination in a "sprint" to meet the target.
The Prime Minister also disclosed he will next week unveil a blueprint for gradually moving England out of lockdown, including the reopening of non-essential shops and hospitality, in a "route to normality."
Speaking at the Downing Street briefing, he said this must be the final lockdown as he wanted "progress to be cautious and irreversible."
The First Minister said she would disclose some of her thinking easing lockdown in Scotland in the coming weeks but it would be "data as opposed to date-driven", meaning there will be no timetable for sectors of the economy to reopen.
Dr Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, warned that "businesses and livelihoods face catastrophe" unless she produces a "clear plan" giving them the confidence to hire and invest.
She said: "The vaccination roll-out has been significant across Scotland and the UK, and with vaccination milestones being reached, we now need to understand the conditions at which the economy can begin to re-open.
"We understand that setting specific dates can be challenging given the unpredictable nature of the virus. However, businesses need to know the trigger points over the next three months that will deliver the re-opening of the economy."
Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said: "We need to know the triggers that will be in place for all school pupils to go back, for businesses to reopen - will we have a tiered approach or a national approach?
"These are the crucial points that businesses really need to be aware of so we can see our way out of this crisis."
Ms Sturgeon's Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning is expected to approve the return of P1 to P3 pupils next Monday. Transmission of the virus is thought to be lower among younger children.
Some secondary pupils who need classroom resources to complete their qualifications are also expected to go back to school. The First Minister also said her Cabinet would discuss possible timescales for the return of other pupils.
In a signal the move will be rubber-stamped this morning, ahead of a parliamentary statement by Ms Sturgeon this afternoon, she said: "I am very, very, very, keen to go ahead with that if at all possible."
Asked whether families and businesses should prepare for months of further restrictions, she said reopening schools was her main priority and "we won't be able to do everything for the next period."
She said: "I think for most people children’s welfare and education, then visiting older relatives in care homes, and more generally getting a bit more family time back: these are the kind of things we need to focus on first as we try more generally to get things back to normal."
Pressed whether vaccinated pensioners could meet their families before May, Ms Sturgeon admitted people were "anxious" for this to happen but concluded: "I'm not going to say either way at this moment because I can't."
A recent study found one jab of the Oxford vaccine cuts transmission by two-thirds but Ms Sturgeon said "more evidence" of this was required.
"We don't yet have the same certainty about whether the vaccine stops people getting and passing on the virus and until we've got that kind of certainty we need to continue to be cautious," she added.
"I'll continue to try to give people enough certainty as I can but I'm not going to speculate in a way that raises people's expectations."