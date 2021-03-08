People fully vaccinated against COVID can gather safely indoors without masks, CDC says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Camero
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For those itching to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, federal health officials just released new guidance that offers some good news — but only for people who have been fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that people who have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot, can gather indoors two weeks after completing their vaccination series with other fully vaccinated individuals without masks or physical distancing.

The risk of infection in such scenarios is low, the agency says. But including individuals who have not completed their vaccinations — or those who have not been vaccinated at all — in indoor gatherings can increase the chances someone gets infected.

That’s because the currently available COVID-19 vaccines do not fully prevent coronavirus infection, meaning vaccinated people can still get infected and spread it to others. However, data indicate the shots make it less likely that an infected vaccinated person could spread the virus to others or experience symptoms.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can meet with unvaccinated individuals from a single household indoors without masks or distancing if those people are at low risk for severe COVID-19. Those who have completed their vaccination series can also “refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic,” according to the report.

Still, fully vaccinated people should avoid large in-person gatherings and take precautions in public such as wearing well-fitted masks and physical distancing, especially when around unvaccinated people.

“Until more is known and vaccination coverage increases, some prevention measures will continue to be necessary for all people, regardless of vaccination status. However, the benefits of reducing social isolation and relaxing some measures such as quarantine requirements may outweigh the residual risk of fully vaccinated people becoming ill with COVID-19 or transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to others,” the CDC said.

“Additionally, taking steps towards relaxing certain measures for vaccinated persons may help improve COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake. Therefore, there are several activities that fully vaccinated people can resume now, at low risk to themselves, while being mindful of the potential risk of transmitting the virus to others.”

The CDC is not updating its travel guidelines for fully vaccinated people at this time.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week during a White House COVID-19 response briefing that the nation continues “to see troubling signs in the trajectory of the pandemic… with the most recent declines in cases and deaths continuing to show signs of stalling.”

But on Monday, Walensky revealed that the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases has decreased 76% since Jan. 11, with slightly lower than 2,000 deaths occurring per day.

“These numbers show us that the pandemic still remains a very serious situation,” she said. “We are watching the data closely to see where the pandemic will head in the coming days.”

More than 58.8 million Americans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of March 7 — about 18% of the total population, a CDC tracker shows. More than 30.6 million people have received their second and final dose, or about 9% of the total population.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccinated Americans can gather inside without masks or social distancing in certain circumstances, CDC guidelines say

    The CDC says vaccinated Americans may get together with other fully vaccinated individuals in small groups inside their homes without masks.

  • The CDC Says Vaccinated Grandparents Can Hug Their Grandkids

    And yes, vaccinated groups can gather!

  • FEMA vaccine site abandoned state rules, gave vaccine to any resident 18 and older

    A FEMA site suddenly deviating from state rules may have allowed possibly hundreds of Floridians to get the COVID-19 vaccine without needing to be part of one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ eligible groups.

  • Are there more bombshells to come from still-unseen portions of the Harry and Meghan interview?

    Two hours of the interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex failed to make it into the final edit, raising the prospect of further explosive revelations being drip fed by US television. It has emerged that Oprah Winfrey interviewed first the Duchess of Sussex and then jointly with Prince Harry over the course of three hours and 20 minutes. However, only one hour and 25 minutes made it into the prime time programme broadcast on the US network CBS on Sunday night, and repeated tonight on ITV for a fee of £1 million. A few further clips were shown on CBS’s breakfast programme hosted by one of Oprah’s closest friends. Ms Winfrey has now disclosed details of how the interview came about – a three-year odyssey that culminated in the ‘bombshell’ interview of the decade that has wreaked havoc on the House of Windsor. It was a television coup for Ms Winfrey that came out of a friendship that has blossomed and intensified post-Megxit.

  • If This Happens, COVID Will Keep Killing Us, Warns CDC Chief

    Last week, Texas and Mississippi opted to end their mask mandates and fully reopened businesses back to 100 percent. However, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to warn that returning to life as usual in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic could have devastating results, despite the fact that three vaccines are currently available and Americans are getting vaccinated daily. During an interview with NPR, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC, warned of a potential surge, and revealed how it could be effectively prevented. Read on to hear what she had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. We Have “Too Many Cases” Now to Pull Back Restrictions, Warns CDC ChiefDr. Walensky started by revealing that the number of infections declined over the last couple of weeks, that the numbers seem to be stabilizing to around 60,000-70,000 infections per day, “too many cases to try and put an end to this pandemic,” she points out. And, now that the more highly transmissible variants are quickly becoming dominant, it “really threatens the progress that we've been making to date,” she points out. “And so with these levels of virus circulating and the hyper transmissible strain, I'm just worried about what the future looks like.” That, paired with the undeniable fatigue being demonstrated by the public, could be a recipe for disaster. “It's such an important point that we are all exhausted,” she said. “We are all exhausted, and this is not the message that I want to be sending as I first enter into this new position.”She pointed out that we are so close to the end of the pandemic—if we continue walking the walk. “Six months ago, we didn't see any vision of what the future might look like. But today, the day after the President announced that by the end of May, we will have enough vaccine to vaccinate the entire country, there is a vision that there's a light at the end of the tunnel that we could vaccinate the entire country, that we really could get to a place where we don't have so much virus circulating. And so today in my mind is not the time to relax these things as exhaustive as we all are, because we do really see that real promise of getting to vaccinate everyone,” she said.However, we are at a crossroads. “I think the next two or three months could go in one of two directions,” she revealed. “If things open up, if we're not really cautious, we could end up with a post spring break surge the way we saw a post Christmas surge. We could see much more disease, we could see much more deaths.” However, “in an alternative vision,” there is hope. “I see we really hunkered down for a couple of more months. We get so many people vaccinated and we get to a really great place by summer. And what I'm just encouraging people to do despite the exhaustion, and I feel it too, is to share the vision of that second place,” she said. RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciHow to Stay Safe During This PandemicSo follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • On This Day: 8 March 2006

    Dystopian comic book adaptation "V for Vendetta" premiered in London, with stars Natalie Portman, John Hurt and Stephen Fry. (March 8)

  • Going Here Exposes You to COVID, CDC Warns in New Study

    The coronavirus pandemic feels like it’s winding down when in fact, it could wind up again at any moment, warns Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At Friday’s White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing, she revealed stats from a big new study that indicate the lifting of mask mandates and the opening of indoor dining resulted in a rise of cases and deaths. “While we get more people vaccinated,” it’s essential we don’t spread the virus further, she says. Read on to see how you can stay safe—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. The CDC Chief Warned That the Opening of Restaurants and Lifting of Mask Mandates Has Led to More SpreadAlthough it may seem like the pandemic is nearly over, it is not. “With the most recent seven day average of 62,000 cases per day, we also continue to see deaths hovering around 2,000 deaths per day, with the latest seven-day average of 1,900 deaths per day, the current numbers remain concerning,” said Dr. Walensky. “Cases and deaths are still too high and have now plateaued for more than a week at levels we saw during the late summer surge, following six weeks of sturdy declines. This is why I'm asking you to double down on our prevention measures. I know the idea of relaxing mask wearing and getting back to everyday activities is appealing, but we're not there yet. And we have been, we had seen this movie before when prevention measures like mask mandates are rolled back, cases go up.”“An article published today in CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report highlights the critical importance of these prevention strategies to end the real risks when prevention measures are eased. This study looked at the relationship between COVID-19 cases and deaths and state issued mask mandates and restaurant resuming on-premises dining from March to September of 2020.”What did the researchers find? “The researchers found that increases in both daily death rates and COVID cases and deaths slowed significantly within 20 days of putting mask mandates into place…In contrast,” she said, “increases in daily death rates of COVID-19 cases and death grew more quickly within 40 to 80 days following restaurants being allowed to resume on premises dining.”“This report,” she said, “is a critical reminder that with the current levels of COVID-19 in communities and the continued spread of more transmissible virus variants, which have now been detected in 48 states, strictly following prevention measures remains essential for putting an end to this pandemic. It also serves as a warning about premature lifting these prevention measures. There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but we must be prepared for the fact that the road ahead may not be smooth. And that half is within our control by continuing to wear a mask and following CDC’s public health recommendations.”RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to NormalHow to Stay Safe During This PandemicFollow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • CDC Just Warned “Do Not” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine

    The CDC has finally released a list of what you can—and cannot—do after getting your COVID-19 vaccine. “We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in the privacy of their own homes.” And there are some things you cannot do. Read on for those—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 After Your COVID Vaccine, You Cannot Visit Another Household Without a Mask If They Are At High Risk “CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people can visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing, as long as the unvaccinated people and any unvaccinated members of their household are not at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease,” says Walensky. As an example, she said: “If grandparents have been vaccinated, they can visit their daughter and her family, even if they have not been vaccinated so long as the daughter and her family are not at risk for severe disease.” 2 After Your COVID Vaccine, You Cannot Stop Wearing a Mask When in Public Settings “Everyone, including those who are vaccinated, should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings,” says Walensky. That means keeping your mask on even when out. Why? Because you could still transfer the virus to someone who is not vaccinated. 3 After Your COVID Vaccine, You Cannot Stop Wearing a Mask When Visiting Unvaccinated People From Multiple Households You must “wear masks and physically distance when visiting unvaccinated people who are from multiple households,” says the CDC. “When fully vaccinated people are visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households, everyone should wear masks and physically distance and meet outdoors in a well ventilated space.” 4 After Your COVID Vaccine, Everyone Should Wear a Mask and Physically Distance Around Any High Risk People “if an unvaccinated individual or any unvaccinated member of their household are at risk for severe disease, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should still wear a mask and physically distance and choose to meet outdoors or in a well ventilated space,” says Walensky. 5 After Your COVID Vaccine You Should Not Travel “Everyone, whether vaccinated or not, should continue to avoid medium and large size gatherings as well as non-essential travel,” says Walensky. “And when in public spaces should continue to wear a well-fitted mask, physically distance and follow other public health measures to protect themselves as others, COVID-19 continues to exact a tremendous toll on our nation. Like you, I want to be able to return to everyday activities and engage with our friends, families, and communities science, and the protection of public health must guide us.”RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to Normal 6 After Your COVID Vaccine, You Don’t Need to Get Tested for COVID if You’re Showing No Symptoms “CDCs new guidance also recommends that fully vaccinated people do not need quarantine or get tested, following a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 as long as they are asymptomatic at this time,” says Walensky. “The CDC is not adjusting current guidance on travel. We believe these new recommendations are an important first step to our in our efforts to reduce resume everyday activities in our communities. However, we remain in the midst of a serious pandemic and still over 90% of our population is not fully vaccinated, but we are working hard to get there.” Get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • United Center limits vaccinations to only Chicagoans after majority of appointments made by those outside the city

    Guidance on who can register for the United Center mass vaccination site is changing to focus on Chicagoans after the majority of early appointments were made by those who live outside the city, officials said Sunday. In a shift announced by officials citing guidance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make vaccine distribution more equitable and reach communities most vulnerable ...

  • Thailand to reduce quarantine period for vaccinated travellers

    Thailand will from next month reduce its mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days for foreigners arriving in the country who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, its Health Minister said on Monday. Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and visitors will still be required to show negative COVID-19 test results within three days of their departure, Anutin Charnvirankul told a news conference. "Foreigners travelling to Thailand with vaccination certificates in accordance with the requirements of each brands, will need to quarantine for only seven days," Anutin said, referring to the doses needed to be effective.

  • Remote-Working Consultants and Bankers Party Hard in No-Lockdown Zanzibar

    ReutersZANZIBAR, Tanzania—“I fully support lockdowns and COVID restrictions, I just choose not to follow any of them” said Simon, who knew he’d be fired if he allowed The Daily Beast to publish his real name, before finishing off a pint-sized plastic red cup filled with equal measures of vodka and coke. He was pre-drinking for Sauti Za Busaraa, a large Tanzanian festival headlined by some of East Africa’s biggest acts. “One person’s individual behavior is going to make no difference at all.”The Zanzibar-based Brit, who is in his twenties, works as a consultant for a major European luxury fashion brand, but his employers think he is stuck under lockdown in his flashy central London apartment. Instead, he is Zooming into work from the Hilton Hotel just meters from the harbor of Zanzibar.Set inside the stone walls of Zanzibar’s old colonial Arab Fort, the festival was a complete danger zone by the cautious standards of today’s world. Organizers claimed that at least 5,000 revelers crowded into the fortifications of the UNESCO Heritage sight for two days of ‘partying like it was 2019 again.’ As in all of Tanzania, of which Zanzibar is an autonomous region, there was barely a mask in sight. There are no restrictions on mingling, no curfew, and the scores of couples passionately making out on dance floors gives a clear indication of what revelers think of the social distancing concept.In an old amphitheater to the side of the main stage, attendees in search of a quieter time openly smoked joints, sniffed cocaine, or poured copious amounts of local spirits, which were going for just a few dollars a bottle. It was the place to be for those after a taste of the freedom that COVID-19 has robbed from the rest of the world. Similar parties have taken place in other tropical spots around the world, including in Colombia and Mexico, but even these places have their restrictions. Tanzania has been the closest place to a true free-for-all.Although Simon is the most honest about his brazen hypocrisy, he is far from alone in fleeing the lockdowns of the grey European winter for sandy beaches and sunshine. In two weeks of reporting from Tanzania, The Daily Beast encountered employees of major international organizations like Amazon, Citigroup and even the United Nations. The freedom to work remotely has led an enterprising, if ethically dubious set of well-paid office workers to set up their home offices thousands of miles away from their colleagues. Tanzania’s time zone, three hours past London time, allows them a few hours of extra sleep to ward off the hangovers before staggering to their computers for morning meetings.Their main challenge has been to come up with ever more elaborate excuses for their constantly crashing internet and ever-improving tans. “I’m so worried about my tan!” Suzy, who also used a pseudonym, told The Daily Beast. Working for a major London investment bank, the spritely and energetic woman in her thirties said she has “been in the sun and partying almost every night. Surely someone is going to notice, but if they have, no one has said anything yet!”Simon had similar concerns. Working in fashion, his bosses notice all the little details about his appearance and surroundings. One solution he had was to always use a white wall as his Zoom background so no one could tell where he was. Others used screenshots of their homes back in London and set them as their backgrounds.While the country initially reacted to the pandemic by shutting down international travel and enforcing lockdown measures like the rest of the world did, its populist president, John Magufuli, quickly changed tack. He declared that the devoutly religious nation had eradicated the virus through the power of prayer, and opened the country completely by July 2020. He has also claimed that doctors are being paid to inflate coronavirus numbers and has refused to order any vaccinations for his country.This has allowed Tanzania to have the dubious distinction of becoming a major example for lockdown sceptics eager to trumpet the “success” of countries like Sweden or Belarus, which have relied on a light touch approach to controlling the pandemic.The influx of long-term tourists with large disposable incomes has served as a great boon for the island’s more nefarious characters. “Rafiki, you are a journalist? That is a good job!” a man who identified himself as ‘Pablo’ asked, addressing me with the Swahili word for friend while clasping my hand as I introduced myself. “I also have a good job. I am a drug dealer.’ He said it as calmly as if he was saying he was an accountant or a gardener. Another drug dealer estimated he was making up to $100 a day selling cocaine to tourists. In a country with a GDP of just over $1,000 per capita, this is a small fortune. You can’t walk down any of Zanzibar’s streets or beaches without hearing “cannabis, rafiki” or “cocaine, rafiki.”Some visitors have taken a more holistic and sensitive approach to their temporary new home. Andrea, a 23-year-old Danish fashion student, said she was using her time in Tanzania to volunteer with local communities and has learned passable Swahili in just a few weeks. “Lockdown was really affecting my mental health. I was so tired and depressed sitting at home in Denmark. I am so much happier here. You have happiness, you have health, and you can live your life!”Simon is convinced that Tanzania is doing the right thing. “The President here is completely correct, and Tanzania did the right thing by abolishing COVID restrictions and opening up the country. They have a young population, and most of the people are in good health, but a poor economy,” he said. “For them, raking in the tourist dollars makes total sense. This isn’t like the UK where lockdowns are absolutely the right thing to do.”It is a cynical argument, but he claims it is a reasonable one. Some research does suggest that Africa’s youthful population has spared the continent the death toll that more developed countries have seen.Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for around 17.2 percent of Tanzania’s GDP, and many officials are desperate to prop up the economy. Treks up Mount Kilimanjaro, lush safaris in the plains of the Serengeti National Park, and photography expeditions to the wildlife filled Ngorongoro Crater have been at the top of the itineraries of travelers to Africa for decades.Tanzania still does not publish any COVID-19 statistics, and while officials remain quiet about the details, there are obvious signs that despite the denialism the pandemic is taking a toll on the country. On February 17, the 77-year-old first vice president of Zanzibar, Seif Sharif Hamad, died after contracting COVID-19.And if you decide to leave Tanzania and return to a COVID-conscious reality, it can be a difficult process. Entry into most countries now requires a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure. But because of widespread denialism, testing centers are scarce, the timing is unreliable, and they are, comparatively, awfully expensive. One holidaymaker grumbled that the cramped indoor public medical center on the outskirts of Stone Town was the most likely place to contract COVID on the entire island.One young European man had come up with a lucrative, if highly illegal scheme to capitalize on the gap in the market. He was forging negative COVID test results for whoever wanted them and selling them for $25 a pop. Speaking over WhatsApp under condition of anonymity, he said that he “must have sold about 30 tests over the last few weeks to travelers wanting to leave Zanzibar. So far every one of my customers has gotten out.” He showed me one such certificate, where he had simply edited the name and date on the PDF of his own test results to reflect his customer’s details.Not everyone who buys a fake test has a smooth process at the airport. Authorities have cottoned on to the practise and will sometimes threaten travellers with fines. “They don’t really care,” the forger tells The Daily Beast, adding that “the staff are just after a bribe. I tell them to just offer what they paid me for the test, and then they let them through.” He says authorities have never stopped anyone from leaving because of it. He justifies his actions by saying he was “sure that they just make the regular tests all fake negatives anyway.”This is not true. The Daily Beast spoke with a traveler from Ukraine who was self-isolating after she had received a positive test. But it shows you the mindset that the government’s laxity has produced in travelers: if the government has no care for safety, why should they?Yet even President Magufuli is now showing signs that he knows he might have gotten it wrong. The country has finally introduced rudimentary restrictions and encouraged the wearing of locally produced masks. Two weeks ago, at a funeral for one of his top aides who had died from the virus, he came as close as he could to admitting that the spread of the virus was getting out of control. “Maybe” he told the long crowd of assembled mourners, “we have wronged God in some way.”“Let us all repent!”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • This Is How High the COVID Risk Level Is in Your State, Data Shows

    One week into March, there's no doubt that the U.S. has turned a corner when it comes to ending the coronavirus pandemic. Why, then, are health officials still concerned? While new cases and hospitalizations have been trending downward, that trajectory has stalled and even reversed in some states, with numbers still too high across the U.S. And even with more than 30 million Americans fully vaccinated against COVID, according to March 8 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hundreds of millions more are still waiting their turn, and the threat of new, potentially more resilient coronavirus variants looms large. Despite serious signs of improvement, the COVID crisis remains a problem throughout the U.S., but how high is the coronavirus risk in your state?There are countless ways to measure the level of outbreak in any particular area. The experts at COVID Act Now use several categories to determine each state's overall level of risk: the daily new case rate, positive test rate, infection rate, ICU capacity, and number of contact tracers hired. To keep things simple, we are focusing on the rate of daily new cases per 100,000 people, which is one of the most effective ways to determine the state of the COVID outbreak in a given area. Using a color-coded system, COVID Act Now marks a state as green if it's "on track to contain COVID," meaning there is less than 1 new case per 100,000 people, but there are not currently any states that meet this limit.Instead, states' daily new case rates are marked yellow ("slow disease growth") for 1 to 9 cases per 100,000 people; orange ("at risk of outbreak") for 10 to 24 cases per 100,000 people; red ("active or imminent outbreak") for 25 to 74 cases per 100,000 people; or dark red ("severe outbreak") for 75 or more cases per 100,000 people. As of March 8, four states are still red, with the vast majority now orange. With case numbers plateauing, every U.S. state still remains at an elevated risk level, making total containment a somewhat distant prospect.From fewest to most daily new coronavirus cases, here is how your state is faring. And for more on the current state of the pandemic, Dr. Fauci Says This Is the Sign That We'll Have Another COVID Surge. 50 Hawaii 3.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (yellow) 49 Oregon 6.3 daily new cases per 100,000 people (yellow) 48 Missouri 7.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people (yellow) 47 Washington 8.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people (yellow) 46 Wyoming 10.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 45 Kansas 10.3 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 44 Wisconsin 10.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 43 North Dakota 10.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 42 California 11.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 41 Nevada 11.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 40 Indiana 11.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 39 Maine 12.1 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 38 Arkansas 12.4 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 37 Maryland 12.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 36 New Mexico 12.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 35 Montana 13.4 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 34 Illinois 13.5 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 33 Minnesota 13.5 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 32 West Virginia 13.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 31 Louisiana 13.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 30 Ohio 14.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 29 Idaho 14.4 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 28 Nebraska 14.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 27 Iowa 14.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 26 Michigan 15.1 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 25 Mississippi 15.5 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 24 New Hampshire 16.1 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 23 Utah 16.3 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 22 Tennessee 16.4 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 21 Oklahoma 17.1 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 20 Virginia 17.1 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)And for vaccine advice to follow, The CDC Says Don't Take This After Your Vaccine Without a Doctor's OK. 19 Arizona 17.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 18 South Dakota 17.5 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 17 Colorado 18.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 16 North Carolina 18.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 15 Kentucky 19.0 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)And for essential vaccine guidance, Dr. Fauci Just Said Don't Take This Medication With the COVID Vaccine. 14 Alabama 19.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 13 Pennsylvania 19.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 12 Vermont 19.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 11 Alaska 20.0 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 10 Massachusetts 21.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)And for more on your coronavirus risk, If You've Been Here, You're More Likely to Catch COVID, CDC Says. 9 Texas 21.4 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 8 Connecticut 21.6 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 7 Georgia 22.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange)And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. 6 Delaware 23.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 5 Florida 24.8 daily new cases per 100,000 people (orange) 4 South Carolina 26.0 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red) 3 Rhode Island 33.7 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)And for more on vaccine reactions, This Is What It Means If You Have No Vaccine Side Effects, Doctors Say. 2 New Jersey 37.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red) 1 New York 37.4 daily new cases per 100,000 people (red)And for more on the future of the pandemic, Dr. Fauci Says Your COVID Vaccine Protects You For This Long.

  • How does obesity raise risks for severe COVID? CDC report looks at the data

    People who were medically underweight faced similar high risks for severe COVID-19.

  • CDC releases guidance for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely visit with other vaccinated people.

  • Fully vaccinated individuals can socialize without masks, distancing, CDC says

    Americans who have received the full COVID-19 vaccine can gather with vaccinated grandparents or friends without wearing masks or keeping their distance, according to new CDC guidance announced Monday, and those grandparents can visit with and hug family members that aren't vaccinated as long as they don't have underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk for COVID-19. The CDC says individuals who are fully vaccinated -- meaning two weeks after they have received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- can safely gather around friends or family who are also vaccinated indoors without masks or social distancing, as well as visit with friends or family from a single household who aren't vaccinated but have a low risk of severe disease from COVID-19.

  • A Family's Search for Answers: Did Their Brother Die of COVID?

    MIAMI — The Hidalgo siblings buried their younger brother, Patrick, six days after he had texted them in the middle of the night last March to say that something was wrong: He was gasping for air. Two days after that, paramedics found his body in his Miami Beach apartment. One of his hands still held a rosary. To his Mass of Resurrection came relatives from California and Maryland, ex-classmates from Boston, former colleagues from Washington. A woman he loved flew in all the way from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In the following days of March 2020, the coronavirus brought life in the United States to an abrupt halt. Only then, as their shock subsided and grief deepened, did the Hidalgo family start to wonder if Patrick, their 41-year-old brother who had radiated light and glued them together, had died of COVID-19. Families who lost someone with little warning and no obvious explanation in those whirlwind early days of the pandemic were robbed of the comfort of knowing exactly what took the person they loved. Patrick Hidalgo died in that murky period a year ago when the nascent virus outbreak — where it came from, how far it had traveled — was only beginning to be understood. As the first deaths were recorded across the country, families like his found themselves in a state of haunting uncertainty that has never gone away. There have likely been a half-million more deaths linked to the virus than what has been officially reported, including more than 68,000 in the U.S., according to analyses of death rates around the world. Some families have gone to great lengths to try to get death certificates revised to list COVID-19 or to prove that the deceased had the virus in the first place. They often have little help from authorities, who are swamped — or, some people fear, downplaying the virus. Unable to obtain definitive proof, families are left with the uneasy feeling that, had it not been for the pandemic, their loved one might still be alive. “I don’t know that we’ll ever have closure or fully understand,” said Rosie Hidalgo, one of Patrick’s four older siblings. “And that’s hard.” That the virus could have contributed to Patrick Hidalgo’s death had not immediately occurred to them. He died March 2, 2020, the day after Florida announced its first confirmed COVID-19 cases. He was buried March 7. The NBA suspended its season, a decision that made the crisis feel real to many people, on March 11. On March 13, a cousin who had gone to Hidalgo’s funeral, Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami, tested positive. Others attendees wondered if Suarez had exposed them before realizing that he had likely become infected after the funeral. In June, the Miami-Dade County medical examiner concluded after an autopsy that Hidalgo had died of undiagnosed hypertensive heart disease, noting an enlarged heart. Some of Hidalgo’s siblings rushed to doctors to check if they too might have sick hearts that could give out. But it nagged at them. Heart disease? Their brother had suffered from serious acid reflux, but he ate egg whites and spinach and frequented the gym. He went to the doctor right away when he felt ill. What if the autopsy was wrong? “Within literally days of his death, COVID became a thing; it kind of burst into the social consciousness,” said Mike Llorente, a friend. “It seemed to me to be a much simpler answer.” The siblings — Ellie, Rosie, Manny and Bibi Hidalgo — could not stop thinking about the possibility. The children of Cuban exiles, they were raised in a deeply Catholic family big on community service and civic duty. Their mother, Eloísa Suárez Hidalgo, had been a political prisoner in Cuba. Their father, Manuel J. Hidalgo Sr., whom Patrick took to Mass on Sundays, made a point to bring his young children with him when he went to vote. Patrick Hidalgo grew up in Miami, left for Georgetown, Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and returned as a political organizer and social entrepreneur five years before his death, sending his siblings, all of whom lived in other states, updates about their parents via videos and texts. “Every morning I wake up in shock,” said his sister Bibi Hidalgo, who hardly let a day go by without speaking to her brother. “Every night, I can’t go to bed, thinking, ‘I can’t tell my little brother good night. I’m not going to get one of his funny memes tomorrow.’” Patrick Hidalgo believed Miami needed people like him, a former Obama administration staffer who contributed to the former president’s 2016 speech in Havana. Barack Obama sent his family a condolence letter that remembered his “kindness, exceptional intellect, devotion to faith, and tenacity to fight for a better tomorrow.” Eleven days before he died, Hidalgo told a New York Times reporter about the Miami Freedom Project, an initiative he co-founded to advance progressive policies among the city’s immigrants and their descendants, who tend to resist proposals that remind them of the left-wing Latin American governments they left behind. “This community is all about freedom, especially those that have fled dictatorships,” he said. “It becomes this driving force of your life, or your parents’ and grandparents’ lives.” Hidalgo’s siblings sifted through text messages to trace his final days. A physical therapy appointment. The gym. Friday night out with friends. A presidential campaign event for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. A prayer group in his apartment the night before he died. They read and reread the text message to the family group chat about waking up in a cold sweat, short of breath. He thought it was related to stress. That morning — Sunday, March 1 — Rosie Hidalgo called her brother to ask if he was OK. “He said no,” she said. He told her he felt tired and run down, as if he were coming down with something. “He was so involved in so many things,” she added. “He thought, ‘Maybe I’m just running myself ragged.’” It was the last day Patrick Hidalgo was seen alive. He sent his final text at around 1 a.m. March 2. The paramedics found his body a day later, on Super Tuesday. When Rosie and Ellie Hidalgo went to pack up his apartment, a doorman recalled how Patrick Hidalgo had bid farewell to his prayer group at the entrance of the building on the eve of his death. He had a cough and told the doorman he did not feel well. “That’s the last person he ever spoke to,” Rosie Hidalgo said. The siblings asked the medical examiner’s office five times between April and June to send samples of their brother’s remains for coronavirus testing. Darren J. Caprara, an office spokesperson, said the tests are conducted only when justified, and there were “no obvious indicators” when Hidalgo’s body arrived in March. “Symptoms such as shortness of breath and a cough were brought to our attention long after we had determined his cause of death from autopsy,” Caprara said in a statement. Based on Hidalgo’s medical history and the autopsy findings, he said, his office stands by its ruling that hypertensive heart disease was the cause of death. Through a friend, the family reached Dr. Charles C. Marboe, a pathology and cell biology professor at Columbia University Medical Center, and hired him in May to consult on Patrick Hidalgo’s case. Marboe reviewed the autopsy tissue samples and completed a two-page report in October. “I do not see a specific definitive cause of Mr. Hidalgo’s death in the material provided,” he wrote. But one autopsy finding was of note: acute lung injury that included bleeding in tiny air sacs called alveoli. He had seen similar symptoms in many early COVID-19 deaths in New York. The lung bleeding could also have been caused by another viral infection or from gastric acid, he said, though no food particles were found to suggest that Hidalgo’s reflux was the cause. “It looked similar to changes that we have seen due to COVID-19 damage,” he said. There was no way to know for sure, in part because of the poor quality of the tissue samples, a consequence of the days that elapsed between Hidalgo’s death and when his body was found. “I feel bad about it, because I know it’s not any help for the family,” Marboe said. When the nation’s first coronavirus deaths were reported early in 2020, many people wondered whether symptoms they had had that winter might have been caused by the coronavirus. Experts in the United States have said it was likely most of those illnesses in December 2019 and January 2020 were the flu. But by the time Hidalgo died, it was March, when the virus was already spreading. Hidalgo’s siblings felt validated by Marboe’s report. They publicized it and denounced elected leaders’ failure to alert the public earlier that the virus was likely spreading. They said there was a “high probability” that their brother had died of COVID-19 because of the “willful negligence” of former President Donald Trump, the state and the county, who had failed to warn the public that it was dangerous to continue going about their lives as usual when a deadly virus was on the loose. “It’s been such an incredible agony, thinking what we could have done differently,” Bibi Hidalgo said. “He would have stopped going to the gym. He would have stopped going to restaurants. He would have gone to the hospital that morning if we had been aware that the pandemic was already circulating all around the United States.” After his death, one of Patrick Hidalgo’s nieces enrolled in the University of Miami and campaigned for President Joe Biden as her uncle might have done. Another niece took a semester off from Tufts University and worked for the Miami Freedom Project. His family and friends dedicated Election Day to him, going precinct to precinct to deliver personal protective equipment, snacks and water. On Tuesday, the anniversary of his death, the family held a memorial Mass at a chapel at Georgetown University, his alma mater. A musician played “Amazing Grace” and The Beatles’ “Let It Be.” More than 100 people joined on Zoom. Through tears, Bibi Hidalgo led the prayers of the faithful. “We lift up a special prayer for everyone who has passed away due to COVID-19,” she said, “including our dear Patrick.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • The Pfizer CEO Just Said Which Other COVID Vaccine He Recommends

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla finally got his vaccine after waiting his turn to get the shot, telling Axios that he feels "liberated" after gaining the protection the vaccine offers. With one dose of Pfizer down and one more to go, Bourla is now eager for the rest of his family to get inoculated. But there are multiple COVID vaccines now available, so which one would he recommend to his loved ones? Read on to find out which vaccine Bourla suggests if Pfizer's is not an option, and for more vaccine news, Dr. Fauci Says Your COVID Vaccine Protects You For This Long. The Pfizer CEO recommends that people get any vaccine available to them. During his interview with Axios, Bourla said he'd advise his family members to get any vaccine that was offered to them. "This is a pandemic. The vaccines that are approved by the FDA are all vaccines that are meeting the threshold," he said. "If it was the case, can I get a vaccine now—any vaccine now—or a vaccine that I prefer two months later, I would go with whatever I can get now." And to make sure you're prepared for your shot, Doctors Say Do These 2 Things the Morning of Your Vaccine Appointment. Health experts have been advising people to accept whichever vaccine they can get. During a Twitter Q&A on Feb. 4, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, was asked, "Of all the vaccines available, which one would you recommend based on trial results; effectiveness; length of immunity&number of doses required?""I urge everyone to receive the vaccine that is made available to you," Fauci replied. He noted that the three vaccines—Pfizer's, Moderna's, and Johnson&Johnson's—"are all highly effective in preventing severe disease."Before Fauci received his shot, he said he was open to any vaccine that was available to him, even though he and the National Institute of Health (NIH) played a significant role in the creation of the Moderna vaccine. On Dec. 16, the infectious disease expert told CNBC's Healthy Returns that he planned to get whichever vaccine was the first to arrive at the NIH offices. Fauci ultimately got the Moderna shot a few days later. And for vaccine reactions to be aware of, The CDC Just Warned of 3 New Vaccine Side Effects. You don't currently have a choice of which COVID vaccine you get. You may do ample research before your appointment and decide you want a specific vaccine, but the odds are you won't have a choice—and waiting for the one you want would be unwise, as The New York Times explains. However, Bourla predicts that in the future, when vaccine supplies are no longer limited, people will likely be able to choose the vaccine they get. After the summer, "for boosters or for other situations, there will be enough vaccine so that you can go to free choice," he told Axios. And for more on what happens after your shot, This Is What It Means If You Have No Vaccine Side Effects, Doctors Say. Bourla is concerned about the future affordability of COVID vaccines. In the future, booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine may be necessary to mitigate the risk of COVID variants. At the moment, it's unclear who will foot the bill for these doses. Bourla told Axios that it "will be terrible for society" if the price of COVID vaccines ends up prohibiting people from getting them in the future.Currently, Pfizer is using a tiered pricing system for the vaccines that has higher-income companies paying more, according to Axios. The U.S. government purchases the vaccine directly from Pfizer for $19.50 per dose, then Americans receive the shot for free. Bourla pointed out that this a pandemic price, and it likely won't last. "We will see if we go to the open market, maybe [then] we see vaccine prices much more closer to the current vaccines that exist for flu or for other diseases with these high-end technologies," he added. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • Illumina (ILMN) NGS-Based Platform Approved for Use in Russia

    Illumina and R-Pharm's in-vitro diagnostics platform registration will drive the expansion of Next Generation Sequencing-based clinical diagnostics across Russia.

  • COVID-19 has devastated working women. How can they recover?

    The pandemic could erase years of progress toward gender equity unless steps are taken to help women bounce back.

  • 5 strategies to prepare now for the next pandemic

    Stacked disasters – like a winter storm that damages a water system during a pandemic – can provide lessons for the next time around. AP Photo/Rogelio V. SolisWhile the world is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, public health and emergency management experts are already preparing for the next one. After all, biologists are certain another dangerous new pathogen will emerge sooner or later. We are public health researchers engaged in both leading public health disaster response and evaluating emergency management. Here are five strategies that will give the world a head start – and maybe even help prevent the next outbreak or epidemic from blowing up into a pandemic. The public health response in Guinea was swift when new cases of Ebola virus disease were identified in February 2021. Carol Valade/AFP via Getty Images 1. Shore up the systems already in place The identification in February 2021 of a new outbreak of Ebola in Guinea showed how critical surveillance and reporting are for rapidly responding to and containing infectious disease. The process generally works like this: Once an astute clinician diagnoses a disease that is on the watch list of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she reports the case to local health authorities to investigate. The information gets passed up the chain to the state, federal and international levels. Clinicians, public health practitioners and labs all around the world send disease reports to groups like the WHO’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network. It aggregates all that data and helps identify outbreaks of new infectious diseases and their pandemic potential. If a pathogen does make it past local monitors and starts to spread, governments have emergency management systems in place to respond. These incident command structures provide a framework to respond to crises that range from infectious disease to natural disaster to terrorist attack. In the U.S., various federal agencies have different responsibilities. They monitor emerging infectious diseases, establish a strategic national stockpile of resources and support the states in their preparedness and response. Responsibility for the emergency response lies with each state – that’s in the U.S. Constitution – so they have flexibility in how they implement everything on a local level. One practical way to be prepared for a future pandemic is to ensure that all these systems and structures remain stable. That means maintaining funding, training and personnel for a rapid global response even when no pandemic threats are visible on the horizon. 2. Prepare the public to do its part Effective pandemic response requires a clear, consistent voice and an actionable message that reflects best practices based on sound science. Messaging and data that clearly explain how each individual has an important role in curbing the pandemic – and that it might evolve as the pandemic unfolds over time – are critical. The message to stay home and “flatten the curve” to avoid overwhelming health care resources with COVID-19 cases was an essential early public health message that resonated with many Americans who were not designated as essential workers. However, once initial shutdown orders were lifted and new treatments emerged, there was general confusion about the safety of public gatherings, particularly since guidance varied by state or locality. Guidance is also most effective if it’s tailored to different audiences. In the South, distrust of testing and vaccination efforts by government and health care providers is directly linked to language barriers and immigration concerns. One strategy to reach diverse and often underserved populations is to rely on leaders in the local faith community to help deliver public health messages. Preparedness requires an “all of community approach” that engages everyone in the planning stages, especially those from underserved or vulnerable populations. Building relationships now can improve access to information and resources when the next disaster strikes, helping ensure equity and agility in response. Science and risk communication scholars have started talking about the best ways people can manage the flood of information during a pandemic. Lessons from what’s been called the infodemic of COVID-19 news – some trustworthy but some certainly not – can inform new strategies for sharing reliable info and fostering trust in science. Participants at a tabletop exercise in Texas that envisioned an Ebola virus disease outbreak. The USA Center for Rural Health Preparedness, CC BY-ND 3. Get coordinated and practice Emergency managers and health care leaders have long recognized that a coordinated response by diverse teams is critical for public health emergencies. Tabletop exercises that simulate real emergencies help officials prepare for crises of all types. Like a fire drill, they bring together community stakeholders to walk through a hypothetical disaster scenario and hash out roles and responsibilities. These practice sessions include people who work in public health, emergency management and health care, as well as federal, tribal, state and local front-line responders. Practice scenarios must also include the reality of “stacked disasters,” like a hurricane or winter storm that puts even more stress on the disaster response system. These exercises enable a community to test parts of the overall emergency management plan and determine gaps or areas to strengthen. Ongoing testing and training to the plan ensures everyone is as ready as they can be. Beyond this training, health care professionals could be cross-trained to back up specialized clinical staff, who may need support over the course of a long pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic delivered lessons about infrastructure and supply chains. Strategic investments can shore up existing strategic national stockpiles of supplies and vaccinations for the future. If necessary, the president can use the Defense Production Act to order private companies to prioritize federal orders. 4. Polish the playbook After every major disaster response, all of the different groups involved – law enforcement, EMS, fire, emergency management, public health, search and rescue and so on – conduct what are called “after action reviews.” They can improve plans for the next time around. For instance, after the 2009 influenza pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services found that while CDC communication efforts were widely successful, some non-English-speaking populations missed important messages. The after action review noted that distrust in the government increased when vaccine supplies did not meet public expectations. In turn, officials could plan exercises to test and tweak approaches for next time. A thorough review of the response to the current COVID-19 pandemic at all levels will identify gaps, challenges and successes. Those “After Action” findings need to be integrated into future planning to improve preparedness and response for the next pandemic. A previous pandemic hastened the end of switchboard operators. Which technologies will get a boost after this one? Stevens/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive via Getty Images 5. Build on the new normal Back when the 1918 H1N1 influenza pandemic unfolded, few Americans had a telephone. Quarantine rules led more households to use phones and hastened research that reduced reliance on human telephone operators. Similarly, no doubt COVID-19 triggered some rapid changes that will last and help the U.S. be ready for future events. It’s been easier to adapt to the necessary lifestyle changes due to this pandemic thanks to the ways technology has changed the workplace, the classroom and the delivery of health care. Business analysts predict the quick move to video teleconferencing and remote work for offices in 2020 will be lasting legacies of COVID-19. A multidisciplinary team here at Texas A&M is tracking how robotics and automated systems are being used in pandemic response in clinical care, public health and public safety settings. Some of the sudden, dramatic changes to norms and behaviors, like the use of face masks in public, may be among the easiest strategies to keep in place to fend off a future pandemic from a respiratory virus. Just as telephone systems continued to improve over the last 100 years, ongoing innovation that builds on rapid adoption of technologies around COVID-19 will help people adjust to sudden lifestyle changes when the next pandemic strikes. [Expertise in your inbox. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter and get expert takes on today’s news, every day.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tiffany A. Radcliff, Texas A&M University and Angela Clendenin, Texas A&M University. Read more:A year into the pandemic, the coronavirus is messing with our minds as well as our bodiesImmune interference – why even ‘updated’ vaccines could struggle to keep up with emerging coronavirus strains The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.