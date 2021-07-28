Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
CARLA K. JOHNSON
·1 min read

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

Yes. In places where the virus is surging, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that vaccinated people return to wearing masks in public indoor places.

The CDC recently announced the updated guidance, citing new evidence that vaccinated people who get breakthrough infections could carry enough virus in their noses and throats to infect others.

COVID-19 vaccines greatly reduce the chance of severe illness and death and remain effective against variants, including the now predominant delta variant. But it's still possible to get infected.

Masking could prevent the spread of the virus to children too young for vaccination and people with weak immune systems.

In short, the vaccine protects you. A mask protects others in case you are carrying the virus without knowing it.

You can find out your county's level of coronavirus transmission at the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends indoor masking in areas where transmission is substantial or high. Those areas are marked in orange and red on the site.

The CDC also recommends indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

What should I know about the delta variant?

Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Calif. to require vaccinations for state workers

    California will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly, tightening restrictions in an effort to slow rising coronavirus infections. (July 26)

  • Why Vaccinated People Are Getting ‘Breakthrough’ Infections

    When a vaccinated person is exposed to Delta, their body has a much bigger job ahead to fight off the virus.

  • Masks, vaccines could stop COVID spike within 2 weeks, CDC director says

    A renewed vaccine push mixed with masking could flatten America’s recent spike in coronavirus cases within two weeks, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday morning. Dr. Rochelle Walensky sounded the hopeful note after her health agency reversed lenient face-covering guidelines on Tuesday, urging even vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors at schools ...

  • US, Russia hold 'professional' arms talks despite tensions

    Senior diplomats from the United States and Russia held what the State Department described as “substantive and professional” talks on arms control and other strategic issues on Wednesday despite myriad other differences that have sent relations into a tailspin. The State Department said the discussions in Geneva produced no breakthroughs but said they did yield the minimum for a positive result of such negotiations: an agreement to meet again in the context of talks endorsed by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. "We remain committed, even in times of tension, to ensuring predictability and reducing the risk of armed conflict and threat of nuclear war," the department said in a statement.

  • Placing ‘hedge bets’: How Missouri’s governor is talking his way through delta surge

    Gov. Mike Parson offers mixed and evolving messages as COVID-19 cases rise in Missouri and stress the health care system.

  • Governments, businesses race to reimpose mask mandates

    Governments and businesses are scrambling to change course following new federal guidance calling for the return of mask wearing in virus hot spots amid a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationwide. Unvaccinated people, she also noted, account for the vast number of new infections.

  • COVID-19 cases are spiking again. How are Tampa Bay restaurants handling?

    Like most other Tampa Bay business owners, Leslie Ciccone had started to let down her guard. For months, she had a strict mask policy at her St. Petersburg dessert bar Swah-Rey. In accordance with the Pinellas County mask ordinance, both customers and employees were required to wear masks inside the store at all times. But after the order was rescinded and local COVID-19 cases started to ...

  • DACA recipient allowed to go to Olympics to represent Guatemala

    A track star at Northern Arizona University will get to live his Olympic dreams after all. Luis Grijalva qualified for the Olympics earlier this summer to represent Guatemala but he soon realized getting to Tokyo would be tough because he is DACA recipient. Normally, DACA recipients who leave the U.S. are not permitted to return. Grijalva spent the last several weeks petitioning the U.S. government and yesterday, he received word he can go to Tokyo.

  • 3 Big Hints That COVID Vaccine Booster Doses Are on the Way

    It wasn't long ago that the U.S. government appeared to be butting heads with top COVID-19 vaccine makers over the need for booster doses. On July 8, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a joint statement about booster doses. Neither the CDC nor the FDA has changed their official stances on booster doses.

  • Are teachers next in line for vaccine mandates? ‘It’s going be a very difficult school year’

    Teachers in the New York City school system will have to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing, like other city employees

  • Paulina Porizkova Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Aaron Sorkin Split

    The supermodel confirmed her split from Aaron Sorkin in a candid Instagram post earlier this month

  • As Delta variant surges, masks are back

    Seventy-five days after the CDC said vaccinated people no longer needed to wear face coverings, the agency has announced a return to masking.

  • People with allergic reaction to mRNA vaccines can get 2nd dose; Delta viral load over 1,000 times higher

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Most people with allergic reactions to the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine from either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna can safely receive the second dose, a new study shows. The rates of allergic reactions to these vaccines have been reported to be as high as 2%, with anaphylaxis, the most serious kind, occurring in up to 2.5 of every 10,000 vaccine recipients, the researchers said.

  • Louisiana sees highest spike in single-day Covid hospitalizations since start of pandemic

    The state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with only 36 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

  • New York to require state employees to get COVID vaccine or face weekly testing

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York will require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly, a mandate that will go into effect on Sept. 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday. All patient-facing healthcare workers at state hospitals will have to be vaccinated, Cuomo said, with no testing option provided. "That is a point of contact that could be a serious spreading event, and we want to make sure that those healthcare workers are vaccinated, period," the governor said.

  • Pfizer shares limited data about its COVID-19 booster candidate, says it ups protection against the delta variant

    Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday that a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine likely provides further protection against the delta variant, which is more infectious and thought to be driving the recent surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the U.S. The drug maker announced the news as part of its second-quarter earnings, saying that an additional dose of its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series produced neutralizing antibody titers against delta that are 5 times higher than getting two doses in you

  • Nordstrom Slashed 60% Off These Sneakers For The Anniversary Sale

    Time to replace those old running shoes.

  • 'This is how I'm going to die': Officers tell Jan. 6 stories

    WASHINGTON (AP) — “This is how I'm going to die, defending this entrance," Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell recalled thinking, testifying Tuesday at the emotional opening hearing of the congressional panel investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Gonell told House investigators he could feel himself losing oxygen as he was crushed by rioters – supporters of then-President Donald Trump – as he tried to hold them back and protect the Capitol and lawmakers. Six months after the insurrection, with no action yet taken to bolster Capitol security or provide a full accounting of what went wrong, the new panel launched its investigation by starting with the law enforcement officers who protected them.

  • CDC: Color-coded map shows where Americans need to wear masks again, and where you can go maskless, outside of schools

    Vaccinated people can still spread the Delta variant, which is one of the biggest reasons masks are being recommended indoors again.

  • Ruby Rose Hospitalized After Surgical Complications, Tearfully Says She Was Rejected from ERs

    “It's just… it doesn't need to be this hard for everyone,” Ruby Rose said, before encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine