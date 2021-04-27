Vaccinated people can now do these things safely, CDC says in updated COVID guidance

1 / 2

Vaccinated people can now do these things safely, CDC says in updated COVID guidance

Katie Camero
·2 min read

As millions of Americans receive COVID-19 shots every day, federal health officials acknowledge that fully vaccinated people can safely — and slowly — crawl back to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced new COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.

Now, people who are two weeks post their final doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine can ditch masks when outdoors “except in certain crowded settings and venues,” such as live performances, parades or sports events.

Similar guidance applies to outdoor dining and small outdoor gatherings with vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households, the CDC said.

Vaccinated Americans should still wear masks indoors, however, especially when around unvaccinated people, including in hair salons, museums, gyms, churches, movie theaters and public transportation.

People who are not vaccinated should continue precautions such as mask wearing, physical distancing and hand washing under all indoor and outdoor circumstances where infection risks are high.

Emerging evidence shows that the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines are capable of preventing infections — both those that cause symptoms and those that don’t — in real-world conditions, that is, outside the controlled laboratory settings where the initial clinical trials took place.

A study conducted by the CDC, which was published in March, found that risk of coronavirus infection dropped by 90% two weeks after receiving a second, final dose and by 80% two weeks following a single dose among nearly 4,000 health care workers, first responders and other essential workers across six states.

However, some people may still contract the coronavirus after maximum protection from the vaccine has been reached. That’s because no vaccine is 100% effective against illness. Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

As of April 20 when about 87 million Americans had been fully vaccinated, 7,157 breakthrough infections were reported to the CDC. The majority were among women (64%) and nearly half were among those older than 60 years old (46%). There were 498 hospitalizations and 88 deaths among those cases.

Data on breakthrough cases are updated every Friday.

More than 95.8 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, about 29% of the population, according to a CDC tracker.

Are indoor workouts COVID safe? Nearly 70% of people in one class got sick, CDC says

Substance use disorders added to CDC list of health conditions that raise COVID risks

COVID ‘vaccine failure’ may be more likely if you have a weakened immune system. Why?

Recommended Stories

  • Tucker Carlson: Fox News host defends Joe Rogan telling young people to not ‘worry’ about vaccination

    Fox News host spoke out day after telling people to call police if they saw masked child outdoors

  • ‘It’s a total travesty of justice’ — Russian authorities suspend opposition leader Navalny’s office operations

    Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to suspend their activities pending a court ruling on whether they should be outlawed as an extremist group.

  • CDC: Fully vaccinated people can go without masks outdoors

    The CDC has announced that fully vaccinated people can go without masks outdoors. Yahoo Finance's Zack Guzman shares the details.

  • 'QAnon: Into the Storm' director Cullen Hoback talks about how 2 random guys trolled the entire world and inspired a deadly insurrection

    The HBO series "QAnon: Into the Storm" pulls back the curtain and reveals the men behind the conspiracy theory that broke millions of brains.

  • BrainsWay Stock Is Trading Higher After FDA OK's Three-Minute Theta Burst Treatment Protocol For Major Depressive Disorder

    The FDA has granted 501(k) clearance for BrainsWay Ltd's (NASDAQ: BWAY) Theta Burst three-minute protocol utilizing its Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) system for major depressive disorder (MDD). "Many patients and providers can benefit from significantly shorter treatment sessions, and our Theta Burst protocol can provide these patients with another option to manage their treatment-resistant depression," said Hadar Levy, Senior Vice President and General Manager. BrainsWay submitted safety and efficacy data from 146 subjects who had received either the standard Deep TMS protocol or the three-minute Deep TMS protocol. Subjects in both groups demonstrated a statistically and clinically meaningful reduction in depression scores, and the results met the equivalence criteria needed for clearance of the shorter treatment. The Theta Burst protocol will be immediately available on all BrainsWay systems already installed. Price Action: BWAY shares are trading 10.3% higher at $9.13 in the market hours on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNe­oleuk­in's IL-2 Agonist Candidate Cleared To Start Phase 1 Trial In Solid TumorsBaudax Bio's Preoperative Med Associated With Pain Reduction, Lower Opioids Use In Patients After Knee Replacement© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil rises on optimistic demand outlook; uncertainties remain

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid optimistic forecasts of global fuel demand recovery, while the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections in India and a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks capped gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.46%, to $62.23 a barrel, after gaining 1.7% on Tuesday. An OPEC+ decision to stick to plans for a phased easing of oil production restrictions from May to July underscored the producers' confidence in a recovery in global demand.

  • US to share up to 60 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses with other countries

    The United States on Monday announced plans to share doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it receives federal approval.

  • How David Attenborough's 'Life in Color' captured what the eye can't see

    "Technology has always played a huge role, but there's nothing more important than a good story."

  • More than 5 million people in US skip their second COVID vaccine dose

    The CDC confirms that more than 5 million people may have passed the six-week window to get their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna.

  • No need for vaccinated people to mask up outside, CDC says

    The new, more relaxed masking rules are seemingly intended as an enticement to the millions of Americans who are eligible to receive a vaccine but for one reason or another have not yet been inoculated.

  • Chipotle giving away 250,000 burritos to healthcare workers. But you need to act fast

    Here’s how to get one.

  • As Biden rolls out U.S. ‘vaccine diplomacy,’ he needs to start in our own hemisphere | Opinion

    Countries in desperate need of vaccines got some welcome news on Monday with the Biden administration’s announcement that up to 60 million doses of U.S.-produced AstraZeneca will be shared globally. The first priority should be our own hemisphere, where the United States is stuck playing a game of catch-up in vaccine diplomacy. In this chess game, foreign adversaries are in the lead. Quick U.S. action can avoid a checkmate.

  • NHL reaches 7-year deal with Turner Sports, ending NBC run

    The NHL and Turner Sports on Tuesday formally announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season and will put three Stanley Cup Finals on the TNT cable network. The world's top hockey league is eager to replicate the success found on Turner by the NBA. “From our standpoint, we looked at the strength of the Turner Sports portfolio, which is outstanding,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

  • Quick Fixes for the 15 Most Common Running Injuries

    These expert-backed tips will speed up healing so you can stay on the road and recover quickly.

  • UK closing in on longstanding record as April winds down

    April showers across the United Kingdom have been much less abundant than normal this year with Britain closing in on one of the driest Aprils on record. According to the UK Met Office, an average of just 12.8 mm (0.50 of an inch) of rain has fallen across the U.K. through April 22, the Evening Standard reported. Rainfall so far this month has been a mere 18% of normal, which stands at 72.5 mm (2.86 inches). CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The direst areas have been across central and southern England, with many locations receiving less than 10% of their typical April rainfall. London is one of the driest locations, with just 1.3 mm (0.05 of an inch) of rain, or 3% of the city's April average being reported. Normal rainfall for London during this time is 34.3 mm (1.30 inches). Patrons enjoy the sunshine as they sit outside eating and drinking in the Soho area of London, Monday, April 12, 2021, as restaurants, bars and pubs can open and serve people who can be seated outside. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) However, even some parts of Scotland have been exceptionally dry. Edinburgh has reported just 2.3 mm (0.09 of an inch) of rain - only 6% of normal. The only portion of the U.K. to have near-normal and above-normal rainfall so far this month has been northern Scotland. According to the Evening Standard, the driest April on record across the U.K. as a whole occurred in 1938 when 14.1 mm (0.56 of an inch) of rain was recorded, followed by 1974 when about 14.6 mm (0.57 of an inch) fell. The dry weather has led to an increased risk for wildfires. According to the BBC, one such fire began on Sunday near Huddersfield in central England and spread to cover a length of 1.6 km (1 mile). Drier-than-normal conditions are also present across Northern Ireland where a large fire recently charred the slopes of Slieve Donard, the country's highest mountain. During the last several days of April, AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer expects scattered showers on a daily basis across a large portion of the U.K. "On Wednesday, showers can be the most numerous across southern England," Smithmyer said. "Some of these showers could even be wintry across northern areas through the rest of the week." Even with the expected rainfall, it is expected to be light and there is not expected to be a significant increase in the percentage of rainfall compared to normal across the U.K. "Through the next few days as April comes to a close, any rainfall London will receive will likely not amount to even 20% of their normal April precipitation," Smithmyer added. Along with the lack of rainfall, this month has come an abundance of sunshine. According to the UK Met Office, April has brought 174.6 hours of sunshine to the U.K. April 2020 was the sunniest April on record across the U.K. with 224.5 hours. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Analysis-Are U.S. Supreme Court conservatives aiming to expand gun rights?

    The United States, a nation with high levels of gun violence, could witness an increase in firearms carried in public if the Supreme Court rules as expected in a major new case that could recognize wider gun rights under the U.S. Constitution. The court, with a 6-3 conservative majority believed to hold a broad view of the right to keep and bear arms guaranteed by the Constitution's Second Amendment, on Monday agreed to hear a case that could lead to the most impactful gun rights ruling in more than a decade. It took up the case in the aftermath of a spree of mass shootings and vows by Democratic President Joe Biden to pursue new gun control measures.

  • Maya Jama on why she had to stop editing her Instagram pictures

    She said that using filters scarily "warped her mind"

  • Italian jury to soon mull Americans' fate over slain officer

    Judge Marina Finiti said on Monday that the case will go to the jury on May 5, after defense rebuttals conclude earlier that day. Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, died after being stabbed 11 times on a street near the tourists’ hotel. Finnegan Lee Elder, now 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 20, have insisted they thought that Cerciello Rega and his plainclothes partner were criminals out to attack them.

  • Australian who filmed 4 dead and dying police sent to prison

    A speeding driver in Australia was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday for offenses including what a judge described as the ”heartless, cruel and disgraceful” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck on a freeway. Richard Pusey, a 42-year-old mortgage broker, had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state County Court to a rarely-prosecuted charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos shot with his phone. The most serious charge he admitted was reckless conduct endangering persons, which carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.

  • A Tennessee CEO was fired after he was recorded ridiculing a teenager over his prom dress

    Video showed a man, later identified as Sam Johnson, then-CEO of local telemedicine company VisuWell, insulting a high school student over his dress.