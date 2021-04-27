Vaccinated people can now do these things safely, CDC says in updated COVID guidance

Katie Camero
As millions of Americans receive COVID-19 shots every day, federal health officials acknowledge that fully vaccinated people can safely — and slowly — crawl back to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced new COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.

Now, people who are two weeks post their final doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine can ditch masks when outdoors “except in certain crowded settings and venues,” such as live performances, parades or sports events.

Similar guidance applies to outdoor dining and small outdoor gatherings with vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households, the CDC said.

Vaccinated Americans should still wear masks indoors, however, especially when around unvaccinated people, including in hair salons, museums, gyms, churches, movie theaters and public transportation.

People who are not vaccinated should continue precautions such as mask wearing, physical distancing and hand washing under all indoor and outdoor circumstances where infection risks are high.

Emerging evidence shows that the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines are capable of preventing infections — both those that cause symptoms and those that don’t — in real-world conditions, that is, outside the controlled laboratory settings where the initial clinical trials took place.

A study conducted by the CDC, which was published in March, found that risk of coronavirus infection dropped by 90% two weeks after receiving a second, final dose and by 80% two weeks following a single dose among nearly 4,000 health care workers, first responders and other essential workers across six states.

However, some people may still contract the coronavirus after maximum protection from the vaccine has been reached. That’s because no vaccine is 100% effective against illness. Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

As of April 20 when about 87 million Americans had been fully vaccinated, 7,157 breakthrough infections were reported to the CDC. The majority were among women (64%) and nearly half were among those older than 60 years old (46%). There were 498 hospitalizations and 88 deaths among those cases.

Data on breakthrough cases are updated every Friday.

More than 95.8 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, about 29% of the population, according to a CDC tracker.

