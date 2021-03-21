Vaccinated pregnant mothers pass antibodies to babies, research shows

Gustaf Kilander
·2 min read
A health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to a pregnant woman in Tel Aviv, Israel on 23 January, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)
A health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to a pregnant woman in Tel Aviv, Israel on 23 January, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)

Early research shows that vaccinated pregnant mothers pass on Covid-19 antibodies to their children via breastmilk and in utero.

Numerous preliminary studies show that pregnant women who got an mRNA vaccine, such as those from Pfizer or Moderna, had Covid-19 antibodies in their umbilical cord blood.

Another study found antibodies in breastmilk, meaning that some immunity could be transferred to children during pregnancy and after birth.

The vice-chair for obstetrics and quality at Duke University Brenna Hughes told The Washington Post that some not yet peer-reviewed papers are “the first to show what we had hoped would be true, which is that these vaccines could be potentially protective through antibodies passed on to the fetus".

She added that "worries about possible risk and harm may be proven quite the opposite. In fact, it may be proven that the vaccines actually provide protection to the developing fetus".

Read more:

A South Florida healthcare worker was vaccinated three weeks before giving birth to a girl with Covid-19 antibodies, CBS News reported.

Dr Paul Giblert and Dr Chad Rudnick wrote in a preprint study that "antibodies are detectable in a newborn's cord blood sample after only a single dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Thus, there is potential for protection and infection risk reduction from Sars-CoV-2 with maternal vaccination”.

Researchers have previously shown that pregnant women who recover from the disease can pass on their natural immunity to their children.

One preprint, not yet peer-reviewed study examined 131 vaccinated women, 84 of whom were pregnant. The study showed that pregnant women had similar immune responses, and thus probably will get as much protection from the vaccine, as women who are not pregnant.

Dr Andrea Edlow, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, who co-authored the study, told CBS News: "Maternal vaccine-generated antibodies were detected in the umbilical cord blood of all 10 babies who [were] delivered during our study period."

She added: "Our data suggest that receiving both shots of the mRNA vaccine leads to improved antibody transfer to newborns."

The next phase of studies will be to figure out how effective the antibodies are for newborns and how long they will provide protection.

Denise Jamieson, chair of the department of gynaecology and obstetrics at Emory University, told The Washington Post that it's "important to remember that the main reason why we’re so focused on getting pregnant women vaccinated for Covid is because we know the mothers are at increased risk of severe disease," adding that this puts babies at an increased risk as well.

Recommended Stories

  • CDC Says You Can Finally Do This Again After Vaccination

    More than 43 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and while that's a huge accomplishment, health experts emphasize that there's a long way to go. Being fully vaccinated isn't a quick ticket back to pre-pandemic life. To help us navigate this new world, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidance on what things are safe for fully vaccinated people to do, and what still poses a risk to yourself and others. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Gather Indoors Unmasked With Fully Vaccinated People If you've been fully vaccinated, the CDC says you can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask. "Fully vaccinated" means that two weeks have passed after your second dose of a two-dose regimen, like the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, like Johnson&Johnson’s. Before that, you're not fully protected, and you should keep taking all precautions to prevent yourself and others from COVID. 2 Gather Unmasked With Unvaccinated People From One Household When you're fully vaccinated, "You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19," the CDC says. 3 Skip Self-Isolation After COVID Exposure If you're fully vaccinated and you've been around someone who has COVID-19, you don't need to isolate from other people, or get tested for COVID unless you have symptoms.The exception: If you live in a group setting, like a detention facility or group home. If you've had close contact with someone who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days and get tested, even if you're not showing symptoms. 4 But You Should Still Take Precautions The CDC says that even after you're fully vaccinated, you should still take steps to protect yourself and others: wear a mask, observe a distance of six feet from others in public, and avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. 5 And Avoid These Things Unfortunately, the vaccine is not a passport back to the way life was: The CDC says that even after being fully vaccinated, you should still delay domestic and international travel, and avoid medium or large-sized gatherings. 6 How to Survive This Pandemic As for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Apartments rarely come with access to charging stations. But electric vehicles need them

    Most garages can double as EV charging stations. Shutterstock.com/riopatucaAmericans have now purchased more than 800,000 electric vehicles, counting both plug-in hybrids and all-electric models. That may sound like a lot of EVs, and it is a big jump from the less than 5,000 that were on the road in 2010. But this is still less than 1 percent of all U.S. registered vehicles, despite the recent availability of longer-range, more affordable EV models like the Chevrolet Bolt. Policymakers nonetheless see EVs as having great potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and other forms of pollution, and are supporting tax credits and other policies to encourage people to buy EVs. California, for example, aims to have 5 million of them on its roads by 2030. But to meet ambitious goals like that, EVs will need to stop being a niche product and appeal to as many drivers as possible. I am an energy economist working on transportation policy, and I’ve looked at newly available data to try to understand why people purchase EVs. It turns out that renting a home may be one of the biggest barriers. A striking difference New federal data show that homeowners are more than three times more likely than renters to own an EV. And since 43 million U.S. households – 37 percent of all households – rent their homes, it is worth thinking hard about why this gap exists. By analyzing the Transportation Department’s newly released 2017 National Household Travel Survey data, I found striking differences in EV ownership between homeowners and renters. In California, homeowners are three times more likely to own an EV than renters. The gap is even wider for the rest of the U.S., where homeowners are six times more likely to own an EV than renters. Income isn’t everything You might be thinking that this gap is caused by income. It is true that EV ownership is higher for richer people, which is only natural since EVs cost more to buy than comparable gasoline-powered vehicles although charging them is cheaper than filling a tank. But I learned that homeowners are more likely than renters to own EVs, even when they have similar income levels. For example, among households earning between US,000 and 0,000 per year, 1 in 130 homeowners owns an EV, compared to 1 in 370 renters. Parking and charging The other big difference between homeowners and renters is having a place to park. Most homeowners have a garage, a driveway or both. That makes charging extremely convenient for them because they can charge their vehicles at night. It’s not so easy, however, for many renters. Renters are more likely to live in multi-unit buildings and parking spots may not be assigned, or there may not be any parking spots at all. The federal data doesn’t provide any information about parking availability, but this likely helps explain the disparity between homeowners and renter EV ownership rates. There is also the related question of charging equipment. For homeowners, it is relatively straightforward to invest in a 240-volt outlet, electric panel upgrades and other improvements to speed up charging. These investments can cost How virtual worlds can recreate the geographic history of life https://theconversation.com/how-virtual-worlds-can-recreate-the-geographic-history-of-life-100078 Sun, 21 Mar 2021 20:33:51 +0000 tag:theconversation.com,2011:article/100078 What drives the emergence and disappearance of species? By modeling the fundamental processes of evolution and ecology on geographical scales, new research spotlights topography and climatic shifts. Robert K. Colwell, Distinguished Research Professor, University of Connecticut and Thiago F. Rangel, Professor of Ecology, Universidade Federal de Goias Forest near Sarayaku, Ecuador. skifatenum, CC BYThe Amazon and the adjacent Andean slopes in South America host an astonishing richness of plants and animals. These species have been sources of food, shelter and medicine since the arrival of humans and a target of scientific curiosity since the days of the earliest European naturalist explorers. What processes produce such hot spots of species richness, and why does biodiversity gradually decline towards higher latitudes and drier climates? Scientists have proposed many competing explanations, but there is no easy way to test them. As biogeographers, those of us who study the geography of life on the planet, we do not have the option of carrying out real-world experiments. It would be both impractical and unethical to undertake massive introductions or exterminations of species and then wait centuries or millennia for results. Instead, as reported in our 2018 study published in the journal Science, we brought together an interdisciplinary team of biogeographers and climate modelers to create a virtual world – a place to do virtual experiments. The world we recreated was a time-lapse simulation of life on the continent of South America, from 800,000 years ago up to the present, through the whipsaw climates of the last eight glacial cycles. If patterns of biodiversity produced in this simulated world produced reasonably realistic patterns of diversity, then we could be confident that the ecological and evolutionary processes built into the simulation were right. What we found was a surprise beyond our fondest expectations. The maps of South American species diversity that emerged from our simulations looked remarkably similar to maps of living birds, mammals and plants. What’s more, the simulations confirmed intermittent migration corridors between the Andes and the Atlantic Rainforest in southeastern Brazil. These regions are currently isolated from each other by drier climates, but scientists have long suspected that connections existed, based on the presence of closely related living species in both regions. Virtual life in a virtual world Each simulation began with a single imaginary species, seeded somewhere on a detailed topographic map of South America. In time steps of 500 years, totaling 1,600 steps in all, the climate was updated with a state-of-the-art paleo-climate model created by our colleagues Neil Edwards and Phil Holden at The Open University in the U.K. In all we ran more than a thousand simulations, each with a different combination of settings for just four variables: – How long a population must be isolated to become a new species – How fast species can evolve to survive, in response to climate change – How far a species can move across unsuitable habitat – How strongly closely related species compete with each other. Why was the strong correspondence between our simulated maps of species richness and the real-world maps for birds, mammals and plants so surprising? Because our simulations covered only a tiny slice of time in the long history of South America. Eight hundred thousand years may seem like deep time, but South America separated from Africa 130 million years ago, and the Andes began their rise 25 million years ago. A growing list of South American plant and animal groups are now known to have diversified over the Late Quaternary Period – roughly the past 800,000 years – but most species on the continent are much older. We also were surprised that our simulated maps resembled actual species richness patterns so closely, because our maps were not guided by any particular target pattern of diversity. They were built strictly on fundamental processes, as understood from basic research in ecology and evolutionary biology. For example, we modeled evolutionary adaptation to climate extremes using principles and equations from population genetics. From cradle to museum to grave Species alive today are survivors. They are the upper tips of evolutionary trees with many dead branches below, which represent extinctions in the past. Evolutionary biologists are now able to infer, in many cases, where the ancestors of living species may have lived. Regions where species proliferated in the past have come to be called “cradles” of speciation. For example, the Andean slopes have long been considered a hot spot of speciation. Charles Darwin’s first diagram of an evolutionary tree, from his First Notebook on Transmutation of Species (1837). His notes make clear that he understood that extinctions are an essential element of evolution: ‘Thus genera would be formed bearing relation to ancient types with several extinct forms.’ Regions where species have persisted for especially long periods are called “museums.” Any region, such as the Amazon, where many ancient species persist can be considered a biogeographical museum. In contrast, reckoning where the dead branches in the evolutionary tree should be placed on the map – the “graves” – is virtually impossible by studying the geography of living survivors. Through our simulations, we followed and mapped the entire “lifetime trajectory” of each virtual species, from cradle to grave, in space and in time. As the climate changes from step to step in a simulation, the geographical range of a species (its location on the map) may be fragmented by unsuitable climate. If a fragment persists in isolation long enough, it is declared a new species. The time of fragmentation and the location of such a fragment during this period of isolation defines the “cradle segment” of its lifetime trajectory. When and if a virtual species goes extinct, we record the time and plot on the map the location of the decline towards extinction, which represents the “grave segment” of the species’ lifetime trajectory. The time and place that each species persists between the cradle stage and grave stage defines the “museum segment” of its lifetime trajectory. Our simulations produced maps of cradles, museums, and for the first time, graves. The maps confirmed that the eastern slopes of the Andes and the western Amazon are cradles of speciation. Graves of extinction coincided with cradles in some regions, such as the Amazon, and were displaced from cradles in others, such as the Andes. The eastern slope of the tropical Andes proved to be not only a cradle, but also a rich museum of biodiversity. We also kept track of when speciation and extinction peaked and declined over the course of the simulations, and found that glacial cycles drove both processes. Peaks of extinction tended to follow peaks of speciation in periods of rapid warming at the end of cold glacial periods. Climate dynamics and topography drive the patterns Our study leads us to believe that patterns of richness for living species, regardless of a species’ age, have their origins in the same underlying processes that we modeled in the simulation. The interaction between the turbulent climates of the past 800,000 years and the dramatic landscapes of South America drove speciation in some younger groups of plants and animals, but shuffled the location of both young and ancient species in concert, indiscriminately. Human activities are forcing changes in the global climate at an unprecedented rate, much faster than the climate dynamics in our model. We know that species are already on the move, their ranges shifting at alarming rates on land and in the seas, with profound effects on human life and livelihoods. Although our simulations were not designed to predict the future, they vividly reveal the dynamic power of climate change to shape life on Earth.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Why we need a ‘moon shot’ to catalogue the Earth’s biodiversityWill we soon see another wave of bird extinctions in the Americas?Simulating evolution: how close do computer models come to reality? Robert K. Colwell has received funding from Coordenação de Aperfeiçoamento de Pessoal de Nível Superior (CAPES), Brazil, for this project.Thiago F. Rangel was supported by the Conselho Nacional de Desenvolvimento Científico e Tecnológico (CNPq) and by Coordenação de Aperfeiçoamento de Pessoal de Nível Superior (CAPES), Brazil. This project is also supported by INCT in Ecology, Evolution and Biodiversity Conservation, funded by MCTIC/CNPq and FAPEG.

  • NRA attacks Biden press secretary over year-old tweet calling for gun registration

    Ms Psaki called gun registration attack ‘badge of honour’

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • Flames beat slumping Maple Leafs 4-3 for Sutter's 4th win

    Mark Giordano broke a tie midway through the second period, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Friday night. “Big plays at big times,” Calgary coach Darryl Sutter said about 37-year-old Giordano. Matthew Tkachuk, Derek Ryan and Christopher Tanev also scored, and Rasmus Andersson had two assists.

  • Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • 'Borat' producer says Rudy Giuliani tried to have the crew arrested after appearing to put a hand down his pants in front of a young female actor

    Speaking at a panel, producer Monica Levinson said the former New York mayor and attorney to President Donald Trump accused the crew of extortion.

  • Billionaires, celebrities, and influencers from Mark Cuban to Lindsay Lohan are joining the NFT craze. Check out what they've auctioned.

    Musician Shawn Mendes, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and NFL player Rob Gronkowski have also started selling NFTs.

  • A white headmaster reportedly told an 11-year-old Black student to apologize to a teacher the 'African way' by kneeling down to the ground

    Trisha Paul said her normally outgoing son has become "really reserved" following the interaction with the headmaster.

  • EXPLAINER: Tokyo Olympics march on without fans from abroad

    The Tokyo Olympics and the International Olympic Committee have banned fans from abroad with the games opening in four months. IOC President Thomas Bach said Saturday he was “sorry” when the decision was announced. In truth, what matters to the IOC — like any sports business that relies for most of its income on selling broadcast rights — is getting the Olympics on television.

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • Yankees' rotation behind Cole taking shape

    The New York Yankees entered spring training with serious questions about who would follow ace Gerrit Cole in the rotation. Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery look ready to fill three of the spots, with Domingo Germán and Deivi García making cases to round out the rotation. “Starters are tremendously important when we’re talking six months,” Cole said.

  • Bella Thorne is engaged to boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo - see her pear-shaped diamond ring

    Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo revealed their engagement with a series of photos on Instagram that feature the couple and one stunning ring.

  • ‘Sorry’: GOP US Rep. Tom Reed retiring amid misconduct claim

    U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican from western New York who was accused last week of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra without her consent in 2017, apologized to the woman on Sunday and announced that he will not run for reelection next year. Reed, 49, said in a statement that the incident involving then-lobbyist Nicolette Davis occurred “at a time in my life in which I was struggling.” Reed apologized to his wife and children, and to Davis, and said he planned “to dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions.”