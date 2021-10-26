Vaccinated but stuck: Indians await WHO nod for homegrown shot to travel abroad

Sugathan P.R. collects vegetables in his kitchen garden in Pandalam village, Kerala
Jose Devasia
·2 min read

By Jose Devasia

PANDALAM, India (Reuters) - Stuck in a village in southern India for nine months and unable to return to his job in Saudi Arabia, Sugathan P.R. is hoping the World Health Organization will approve the Indian COVID-19 shot Covaxin, paving the way for his trip back.

Like Sugathan, millions of Indians have taken Covaxin and many have complained of travel struggles as the vaccine has not been recognised for international travel by several countries.

"I cannot continue to remain idle here any further," said 57-year-old Sugathan, who returned to Pandalam village in Kerala in January to be with his family after missing his father's funeral last year when the pandemic disrupted flights.

"I had the option of going to Saudi and taking (additional doses of) Covishield after a four-day institutional quarantine, but I was not sure of its implications on my health," said Sugathan, referring to AstraZeneca's vaccine.

"If the Covaxin approval does not come, I will take the risk of going and taking a Saudi-approved vaccine," he added, sitting in his spacious two-storey house fronted by paddy fields.

The WHO is expected to take a final call on an emergency-use listing for Covaxin on Tuesday.

It has deliberated on data supplied by manufacturer Bharat Biotech since early July but has said it could not "cut corners in making a decision.

Without a WHO nod, the two-dose Covaxin is unlikely to be accepted as a valid vaccine globally and would complicate travel plans for Indians who have taken it.

Rajan Pallivadakethil Unnunni, 59, who worked in Kuwait as a welder for two decades before flying to India late last year, has been unable to go back as Kuwait does not recognise Covaxin.

He is now struggling to repay his $20,000 bank loan selling chicken at a small stall in Kerala and making $4 a day.

"If I cannot go back to Kuwait, I will not be able to repay the loan and complete the education of my children," said Rajan, seated on a plastic stool in front of his shop.

"I can buy a ticket to Kuwait only if the Kuwait government app shows a green signal."

(Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: African Union to buy up to 110 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines - officials

    The African Union (AU) intends to buy up to 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc in an arrangement brokered in part by the White House, which will defer delivery of some doses intended for the United States to facilitate the deal, officials told Reuters. "This is important as it allows us to increase the number of vaccines available immediately," AU coronavirus envoy Strive Masiyiwa said in an email. "We urge other vaccine producing countries to follow the lead of the (U.S. government) and give us similar access to buy this and other vaccines."

  • Facebook, YouTube take down Bolsonaro video

    EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMINGFacebook and YouTube have taken down a video of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, one in which he falsely claimed COVID-10 vaccines were linked to developing AIDS.In a statement on Monday, Facebook said, "Our policies don't allow claims that COVID-19 vaccines kill or seriously harm people.”YouTube confirmed it took the same step later in day because the video, which was recorded last week, violated their misinformation policies.In addition to removing the video, local media reported YouTube has suspended Bolsonaro’s account for a week.His videos have been removed before.Over the summer, the far-right leader recommended using hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin against COVID-19, despite scientific evidence that the drugs are not effective treatments.Bolsonaro’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.According to a UN HIV and AIDS program, approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe for most people, including those living with HIV, the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, known as AIDS.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise With Earnings in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe rose along with U.S. equity futures Tuesday as corporate earnings helped boost sentiment amid lingering concerns about inflation and growth.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singapore

  • Biden administration details looser international travel rules for vaccinated fliers

    The U.S. first outlined the impending international travel rules for fully vaccinated individuals in mid-September.

  • Donald Trump Jr. is selling 'guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people' shirts

    Donald Trump Jr. is selling 'guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people' shirts

  • Why you’re not hearing about Covid-19 outbreaks in Africa

    Official data says 8.5 million people got Covid-19 in Africa, but more accurate estimates puts the number closer to 60 million.

  • 'Why I returned to Boko Haram and how I escaped'

    Aisha Yerima, who was kidnapped aged 21, tells of her time living with militants in Nigeria.

  • Asian markets mostly higher after Wall Street’s latest rally

    ASSOCIATED PRESS TOKYO — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 (JP:NIK) added 1.8%. The advance was helped by a 2% jump in electronics and entertainment Sony Corp.

  • Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

    Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,566.48, surpassing a record set on Thursday.

  • Shopping mall shooting in Idaho leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

    Two people were killed and four others, including a police officer, were injured on Monday in a shooting at a shopping center in Boise, Idaho, that ended with the lone suspect taken into custody, authorities said. Official details of the bloodshed were sketchy, but Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters at a briefing that police responded to reports of a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall shortly before 2 p.m. local time. "We believe there was only a single shooter involved, and there is no ongoing threat to the community at large," Lee said.

  • China closes historic Gansu province amid COVID outbreaks

    The National Health Commission said 35 new cases of local transmission had been detected over the past 24 hours, four of them in Gansu.

  • How intensive modding ushered in China’s computer revolution

    In my previous essay on TechCrunch, I examined the profound challenges that confronted the computer engineers trying to fit tens of thousands of Chinese characters in a memory system designed to handle a much smaller alphanumeric symbolic system. Now, I turn to the question of Chinese character output — monitors, printers and related peripherals — where still more challenges confronted engineers seeking to render Western-manufactured personal computers and computer peripherals compatible with Chinese character text. While we call them “peripherals,” suggesting a sort of supporting role, they are in fact at the very center of computing in Chinese, from the extreme limitations that Chinese computing faced in the 1970s and 80s to the immense strides and successes it has experienced from the 1990s onward.

  • 'The pandemic isn't over': CDC extends Conditional Sailing Order for cruises into January amid COVID-19

    Cruise lines will need to adhere to CDC COVID-19 guidance on ships through Jan. 15, after which it will become voluntary for cruise lines to follow.

  • A ‘flesh eating’ STI causing 'beefy red' sores is becoming more common. Should Americans worry?

    Once believed to be rare, the "flesh eating" STI known as donovanosis is beginning to show up more in the UK, prompting a concern for spreading.

  • Tokyo eateries return to normal hours as virus cases drop

    People in Tokyo can eat and drink in bars and restaurants later in the evening starting Monday as officials ease social distancing rules with the country’s daily coronavirus cases reaching their lowest levels in more than a year. Crowds have been returning to bars and trains since Japan lifted its moderate state of emergency on Sept. 30. After seeing daily jumps of nearly 6,000 cases in mid-August, Tokyo is now reporting less than 50 new coronavirus infections a day.

  • Arizona's pandemic outlook worries experts as mask and vaccine mandate battles rage

    Arizona has caught up to New York when it comes to reported deaths per capita - even though the latter was ravaged by the coronavirus early in the pandemic before treatments or vaccines were developed. Some health experts worry Arizona could be headed for a deepening crisis as winter approaches. Although average daily deaths from covid-19 remain much lower than during the state's second wave in January, Arizona experienced a 138% increase in the 7-day rolling average of daily new deaths per 100,

  • Contaminated onions at Torchy’s Tacos led to child’s organ failure, Texas lawsuit says

    This lawsuit was filed as a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to onions is under investigation.

  • Russian COVID cases hit record high as eastern Europe imposes new curbs

    BUCHAREST/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia reported a record high number of daily COVID-19 cases and some central European countries imposed fresh restrictions on Monday, as a new wave of the pandemic gathered pace. In Asia, the Red Cross called for urgent help for Papua New Guinea and China's latest outbreak forced the capital Beijing to delay its annual marathon and step up other curbs, less than four months before it hosts the Winter Olympics. Authorities around the world have been sounding the alarm as infections surge, with governments in regions where vaccine uptake has been low forced to toughen up restrictions in a bid to stop the virus raging out of control.

  • STI rates ‘at their highest numbers’ in US as Covid dominates health funding

    Rebound of sexually-transmitted infections the result of sluggish testing, changing behaviors and persistent issues with education People who had previously limited casual sex during the pandemic have continued pre-pandemic behaviors, only this time with STI testing efforts being dampened because of the pandemic. Photograph: Tetra Images/Getty Images/Tetra images RF Health officials in the US are concerned about how to divert key resources to combatting a rise in sexually-transmitted infections

  • Idaho’s COVID crisis persists, and it’s flu season. What’s that mean for health care?

    Doctors say they are “very concerned” that a large number of influenza patients could burden already strained hospitals.