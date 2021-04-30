Vaccinated? Traveling abroad? These 10 essentials will make your journey easier

Felicity Warner, Reviewed
·7 min read
Everything you need for a smooth journey.
Everything you need for a smooth journey.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As more Americans become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, many eagerly wait for semblances of normalcy to return. In light of the United States’ vaccination progress, the hopes for more travel beyond the U.S. border may become a reality this summer.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, told The New York Times that fully vaccinated Americans may be able to travel throughout the European Union, depending on the evolving “epidemiological situation” in both the U.S. and the EU.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Of course, there will be plenty of new guidelines and protocols for traveling to Europe and other continents: Proof of a negative coronavirus test, a proposed “Digital Green Certificate”—a record proving full vaccination against COVID-19 or recent recovery from the disease—and other requirements may become part of travel's new normal.

If you’re planning on vacationing internationally for the first time since the pandemic began, here’s what we recommend packing for a safer, more enjoyable journey.

1. A carry-on travel backpack you can explore with

A spacious, organized backpack is a lifesaver.
A spacious, organized backpack is a lifesaver.

Whether your international flight is an 8-hour or 18-hour journey, it’s great to have a travel backpack or similar carry-on bag that can fit all your necessary belongings.

There are plenty of stellar options for backpacks depending on your needs. The large Osprey Ozone Duplex 65 backpack— our best overall choice for a travel backpack—is perfect for the flight cabin, but it also doubles as a carry-all when you're exploring your destination. It’s durable yet comfortable and can accommodate a solid amount of personal items, such as a few changes of clothing and room for toiletry bags.

If you're looking for something a little less rugged, Melissa Cooper, Reviewed’s senior director of marketing, recommends this stylish and professional Kenneth Cole backpack. It has plenty of room for your travel necessities, including a padded laptop pocket and a front organizer that holds chargers, tablets and notebooks in place. It even has an extra strap on the back to conveniently attach it to a rolling suitcase.

Get the Osprey Ozone Duplex 65 Backpack from Amazon for $220

Get the Kenneth Cole Quilted Backpack from Amazon for $49.99

2. A travel pillow to snooze on the plane or train

Catch some Z&#39;s before you land.
Catch some Z's before you land.

Don’t let your neck suffer from sleeping without the necessary support. To make resting on a long flight or international train ride more comfortable, a solid neck pillow is nonnegotiable.

After testing several types, we recommend the Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow—which is incredibly supportive, durable, and even has an adjustable clasp for a personalized fit.

If you’re generally a side sleeper, the J-Pillow Travel Pillow might be a better choice. As its name suggests, this pillow is shaped like the letter "J," and is extremely comfortable for those who prefer to rest their heads to the side. Bonus: it's easier to carry around than a typical neck pillow.

Get the Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow from Amazon for $29.99

Get the J-Pillow Travel Pillow from Amazon for $25.95

3. A passport cover to protect your personal info

Prevent wear and tear from ever happening.
Prevent wear and tear from ever happening.

While a passport cover may not feel essential, we’d argue that it's a crucial travel accessory to have, especially if you're frequently going abroad. A good passport cover can keep your passport looking good as new and protect your personal information if it has RFID-blocking technology.

This top-rated RFID-blocking passport holder comes in several colors of synthetic leather and features extra storage for money and credit cards.

Get the Polare Leather Passport Holder from Amazon for $25.99

4. Protective yet comfortable face masks for the plane and beyond

Choose a mask that you&#39;re comfortable wearing for hours.
Choose a mask that you're comfortable wearing for hours.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires travelers to wear a face mask throughout their journey, and we don’t see that changing any time soon.

For a long-haul flight, you’ll want to bring a few pairs of masks that you can comfortably wear for consecutive hours—this may include some medical-grade masks like surgical masks or N95 masks, along with fabric masks that can be washed after the flight.

When choosing a fabric mask, we recommend one with adjustable ear loops or one that ties around your head for maximum comfort. Our favorite face masks, the Athleta Non-Medical Face Masks, have adjustable ear loops to help avoid discomfort when wearing them for a while.

For extra protection during your travels, especially in situations where you may not be able to social distance, you may also want to double-mask. The practice can help reduce transmission of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Get the Everyday Non-Medical Face Masks (Pack of 5) from Athleta starting at $9.99

5. Disinfecting wipes to clean your seat on the plane

Let&#39;s be real: These were essential before the pandemic, too.
Let's be real: These were essential before the pandemic, too.

We now know that COVID-19 doesn’t predominantly spread through contact with surfaces, though it’s not impossible. That being said, it doesn’t hurt to give the space you’ll be spending a few hours in a good wipe down with disinfectant wipes.

These wipes are much more readily available than they were at the beginning of the pandemic—you can purchase Clorox Disinfecting Wipes on Amazon. Be sure you’re using them correctly by following the instructions on the label—you may need to ensure a surface stays wet for a certain amount of time to properly disinfect.

Get Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (75 Wipes, Pack of 3) from Amazon for $11.97

6. A large (or travel) size of hand sanitizer

This one&#39;s a necessity, no matter where you go.
This one's a necessity, no matter where you go.

As a staple in all of our to-go bags, travel-size hand sanitizer will be necessary for your trip. Make sure the formula contains at least 60% alcohol, as recommended by the CDC.

TSA is currently allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container—up to 12 ounces per passenger—in carry-on bags. The agency does warn that this may slow down your checkpoint screening process.

If you want to ensure you never run out of sanitizer on your trip, we recommend bringing that 12-ounce hand sanitizer. If you want to cut down on space and prefer to purchase more abroad, stick with a travel-size sanitizer.

Get the Purell Advanced Refreshing Gel Hand Sanitizer (12 fl oz.) from Staples for $5.29

Get the Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Hand Sanitizer (2 fl oz.) from Target for $2.99

7. A face shield for extra protection and peace of mind

Protect your eyes, too.
Protect your eyes, too.

Shira Doron, a hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, tells Reviewed that “many viruses infect by entering mucus membranes,” which include the eyes. “Therefore, the combination of a mask and eye protection are best to avoid getting the virus.”

For extra protection in the terminals or on the flight, you can wear a face shield along with your mask. This shield with built-in glasses may be a more comfortable option than the typical face shield with an elastic headband. You may also want to apply an anti-fog spray on your shield to avoid any steam from accumulating on the inside of the shield.

Get the Ceestyle Face Shield (Pack of 6 Glasses and 12 Shields) from Amazon for $15.17

8. A power converter for foreign electrical outlets

Reviewers rave over this all-in-one adapter.
Reviewers rave over this all-in-one adapter.

Depending on where you’re going, the wall sockets may be different than what we’re familiar with in the U.S. To charge your phone, laptop, and other devices, you’ll most likely need a power converter for your electronics' chargers.

This helpful guide gives you an idea of the different types of plugs used in each country—see which ones are common where you're headed and be sure to buy the proper adapter in advance. You can also purchase an all-in-one adapter, which takes out the guessing while shopping.

Get the Epicka Universal Travel Adapter from Amazon for $20.99

9. A power bank for charging your electronics on-the-go

Nothing&#39;s worse than a dead device with no outlet in sight.
Nothing's worse than a dead device with no outlet in sight.

Don't take a chance in letting your phone die while you're out and about. Always keep a portable power bank on you—and remember to charge it up before leaving the hotel or for the airport.

We recommend the ZMI USB PD Backup Battery, as it includes two USB-A ports and holds enough power to charge a Chromebook three times and then some.

Get the ZMI USB PD Backup Battery from Amazon for $59.99

10. Compression socks for the long flight

This limited edition style features the words &#39;100% Awesome&#39; on the feet.
This limited edition style features the words '100% Awesome' on the feet.

If you're susceptible to swelling legs on long-haul flights, don't forget to pack a pair of compression socks. Even if your legs don't swell during flights, you may find comfort in the stretchy, snug material regardless.

Reviewed's kitchen and cooking writer Valerie Li Stack always packs a pair of compression socks in her carry-on to increase circulation on flights. Out of all the compression socks Reviewed has tested, we recommend a pair from the brand Figs, a direct-to-consumer brand targeted at medical professionals. Their socks are ultra-comfortable and easy to pull on.

Get the Compression Socks from Figs for $28

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Essentials for international travel if you're vaccinated

Recommended Stories

  • EMA to quickly review Eli Lilly, Incyte arthritis drug for COVID-19 use

    The European Medicines Agency will conduct an accelerated review of Eli Lilly and Co's rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant for hospitalized COVID-19 patients getting oxygen, the agency said on Thursday, as the search for treatment options continues. Olumiant, on which Lilly partners with U.S. drugmaker Incyte Corp, is the latest arthritis medicine to be repurposed in efforts to combat COVID-19, with other prominent examples Actemra from Roche Holding AG and Kevzara from Sanofi SA. While Actemra and Kevzara are large-molecule monoclonal antibodies, Olumiant is a so-called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor small-molecule drug that works by blocking action of enzymes that play a role in immune system processes that lead to inflammation.

  • How risky are indoor spaces during COVID pandemic? This tool helps you figure it out

    Researchers suggest the 6-foot distancing rule doesn’t reflect the full picture of coronavirus risk in indoor settings.

  • When Should I Prune My Roses?

    Grumpy tells you the when, why, and how.

  • MLB: 9 teams reach 85% vaccination rate for easing protocols

    Major League Baseball says nine teams have had 85% of players, coaches and others with Tier 1 access receive their final dose of the coronavirus vaccine, allowing those clubs to ease some health and safety protocols. Four of those teams have already begun relaxing some protocols after 85% or more of Tier 1 individuals reached full vaccination, meaning they are at least two weeks removed from their final vaccine dose. The statement did not say which teams had cleared the 85% threshold.

  • The Latest: Cruise lines cheer CDC tweaks to trip rules

    Cruise lines are cheering word the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is committed to resuming sailings in the United States by mid-summer and tweaking some of the rules around resuming trips. A spokeswoman for the Cruise Lines International Association says the group’s experts are still reviewing the CDC comments but show progress in discussions to restart cruising. The agency also promised a quick review of plans for practice voyages – five days instead of 60 – and changes in testing for fully vaccinated people.

  • Australian mining magnate loses copyright battle with Twisted Sister

    An Australian court ordered mining magnate Clive Palmer to pay A$1.5 million ($1.2 million) in damages to Universal Music on Friday for breaching the copyright of Twisted Sister's 1984 hit song "We're Not Gonna Take It" in political advertising. The Federal Court heard that Palmer had refused to pay Universal to licence the song but had used it anyway, with modified lyrics, in advertising for his political outfit, United Australia Party (UAP), ahead of a 2019 general election. Palmer argued the tune in the advertisements was based on the Christian hymn "Oh Come All Ye Faithful" and that his lyrics - "Australia ain’t gonna cop it, no Australia’s not gonna cop it, Aussies not gonna cop it anymore" - had nothing to do with the U.S. glam rockers' hit song.

  • Canada to start to get Pfizer vaccines from the US next week

    Canada will start getting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from the United States next week, a company spokesperson said Friday, in what will be the first time the U.S. has allowed that company's vaccine exported to Canada. Despite Canada's tightly woven commercial ties with the U.S., it has been getting Pfizer’s vaccines from Belgium until now because U.S. authorities had kept supplies made in the U.S. for domestic use. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated Friday that starting next week, Canada will be receiving 2 million doses a week from Pfizer alone.

  • Exclusive: Pfizer begins to export U.S.-made COVID-19 shots, first doses sent to Mexico

    Pfizer Inc's shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico this week includes doses made in its U.S. plant, the first of what are expected to be ongoing exports of its shots from the United States, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The vaccine shipment, produced at Pfizer's Kalamazoo, Michigan plant, marks the first time the drugmaker has delivered abroad from U.S facilities after a Trump-era restriction on dose exports expired at the end of March, the source said. The U.S. government has been under mounting pressure in recent weeks to provide surplus vaccines to other nations desperately in need as it makes swift progress vaccinating its own residents.

  • 15 home upgrades you won’t regret making this spring

    Improve your home and yard this spring by tackling home improvement projects like edging your gardens, painting your front door, and more.

  • Biden touts Stacey Abrams as a future presidential candidate in a speech in Georgia

    US president thanks voting rights activist Stacey Abrams for her help in flipping Georgia blue and says she could be president ‘if she wants’

  • Wisconsin Catholic priest warns against Covid vaccine

    "Don't be anyone's guinea pig," the Rev. James Altman said while pushing misinformation to back-up his anti-vaxx stance.

  • A mandatory travel quarantine in South Korea turns into two weeks of feasting

    If you’re traveling to South Korea, make sure you book at least two extra weeks on your trip, because when you arrive, you’ll be on mandatory quarantine for two weeks due to the country’s strict travel policies. James Park, a writer over at Eater, went to visit his parents in Korea in December for the first time in seven years, and he documented his experience in a quarantine facility, where he had to hole up for 14 days before he was allowed out to see his family.

  • Woman who called police on Black delivery driver faces hate crime charge, CA cops say

    She used “hateful language disparaging people of color,” authorities said.

  • Police union asks NBA to investigate LeBron James for tweet ‘inciting violence’ after Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

    ‘That officer saved a life and he’s a hero’, LAPD detective says

  • Marco Rubio left furious after his own typo kills off his amendment to water bill

    The senator complains political partisanship is out of control

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • First US emergency aid arrives in India as experts predict oxygen crisis to last another two weeks

    More than 40 countries are sending help amid Covid catastrophe