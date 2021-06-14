Vaccinated visitors soon can take off masks at Disney World

  • Young guests enjoy seeing Winnie The Pooh, and Tigger too, at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, May 17, 2021, after Disney Co. eased face mask requirements over the weekend. Guests are allowed to go maskless in outdoor areas of the parks. Indoor attractions, shops and Disney transportation at the resort all still require masks. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • Young fans enjoy seeing Winnie The Pooh, and Tigger too, at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, May 17, 2021, after Disney Co. eased face mask requirements over the weekend. Guests are allowed to go maskless in outdoor areas of the parks. Indoor attractions, shops and Disney transportation at the resort all still require masks. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • Young guests enjoy seeing Winnie The Pooh, and Tigger too, at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, May 17, 2021, after Disney Co. eased face mask requirements over the weekend. Guests are allowed to go maskless in outdoor areas of the parks. Indoor attractions, shops and Disney transportation at the resort all still require masks. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak-Florida

Young guests enjoy seeing Winnie The Pooh, and Tigger too, at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, May 17, 2021, after Disney Co. eased face mask requirements over the weekend. Guests are allowed to go maskless in outdoor areas of the parks. Indoor attractions, shops and Disney transportation at the resort all still require masks. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Associated Press
·1 min read

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World in Florida is making it easier to see smiles again, but guests still can't hug the characters.

Starting Tuesday, face masks will be optional for visitors to the theme park resort who are vaccinated, though Disney workers won't require proof of vaccination, the company said on its website.

Visitors who aren't fully vaccinated still will need to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions. All visitors, whether vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner, the resort's aerial gondola, according to the latest guidelines.

The decision on masks is Disney World's latest tweak to the virus-related safety rules it created when the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March 2020. Disney World closed for two months last year at the start of the outbreak and reopened last summer with strict safety guidelines that involved masking, social distancing and crowd limits.

Last month, Disney officials started allowing visitors to go without masks outdoors. Disney officials said they expect to ease up on physical distancing guidelines in the near future.

“It’s important to remember that some experiences and entertainment may still be operating with limited capacity or may remain temporarily unavailable," the company said on its website. “We’re not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again."

Recommended Stories

  • Apple reportedly ending mask requirements for vaccinated customers at most stores

    The tech giant is also ditching mask requirements at some corporate offices in California.

  • Apple will reportedly let vaccinated customers go maskless in many of its stores from Tuesday

    Many Apple stores could relax mask rules Tuesday, and customers will not be asked to provide proof of vaccination, unnamed sources told Bloomberg.

  • To return to a post-COVID normal, we must learn to trust one another again

    California is set for a full reopening on June 15, but experts say a full recovery is dependent on trust.

  • COVID vaccine 'passports' in the U.S.: Here's what we're getting and why

    The federal government isn't willing to make a digital pass or app that attests to a person's vaccination status. Several companies are trying to fill the void.

  • Judge tosses hospital workers' vaccine requirement challenge

    A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Houston Methodist Hospital system suspended 178 employees without pay last week over their refusal to get vaccinated. Of them, 117 sued seeking to overturn the requirement and over their suspension and threatened termination.

  • Wisconsin hospitals continued filing court actions during pandemic

    Data: JHU; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosFroedtert Hospital in Milwaukee has taken plenty of court actions in pursuit of getting paid for medical services provided. But in the last year, those efforts have taken the form of hospital liens.Why it matters: Froedtert offers a look at the different legal avenues large hospital systems use to collects on patient debt.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Froedtert filed 3,278 cour

  • Netanyahu out as Israel marks end of an era

    In an improbable scenario few could have imagined, Iraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year run ended on Sunday with parliament approving a so-called “government of change” led by nationalist Naftali Bennett.The newly-elected coalition – consisting of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties - was voted in by a razor-thin margin, with little in common except the desire to unseat Netanyahu, underscoring its likely fragility.Addressing parliament before Bennett was sworn in, a combative Netanyahu indicated he isn’t exiting quietly, saying (quote), “If we are destined to go into the opposition, we will do so with our heads held high until we can topple it" – adding that that would happen (quote), "sooner than people think."Interrupted by non-stop shouts of "liar" and "shame" from Netanyahu loyalists in parliament, Bennett thanked the former prime minister for his "lengthy and achievement-filled service on behalf of the State of Israel."Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader, having also served a first term from 1996 to 1999.But he was weakened by his repeated failure to clinch victory in four elections over the past two years, including a vote in March, and by an ongoing corruption trial, in which he has denied any wrongdoing.Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas also engaged in over a week of intense warfare last month, with both sides criticized for civilian casualties.Under the coalition deal, Bennett, an Orthodox Jew and tech millionaire, will be replaced as prime minister by centrist Yair Lapid, a popular former television host, in 2023.The new government largely plans to avoid sweeping moves on hot-button international issues such as policy toward the Palestinians, and to focus instead on domestic reforms.U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Bennett, Lapid and the rest of the new cabinet and said he looked forward to working with Bennett to strengthen the "close and enduring" relationship between their two countries.

  • As travel picks up, hotels are looking for ways to cut labor costs by removing daily room cleanings

    Housekeepers told the New York Times last year that they felt more unsafe without daily cleanings since trash, dirt, and germs accumulated longer.

  • Breanna Stewart with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun

    Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/13/2021

  • Packers set dates for shareholders meeting, Family Night

    The shareholders meeting will be July 26, while Family Night is set for Aug. 7.

  • Woman killed after car drives into protesters in Minneapolis

    The area where the incident took place was the scene of protests after U.S. Marshals shot dead a Black man, Winston Boogie Smith Jr., this month.

  • Maine Residents Fend Off Poisonous Caterpillars

    While parts of the country deal with swarms of cicadas this summer, Maine is struggling with an infestation of an invasive species of caterpillar with poisonous hairs that can cause people to develop painful rashes and even breathing problems. The caterpillars, known as browntail moths, are about 1.5 inches long and have white dashes down their sides and two red dots on their backs. Browntail moths are most common along Maine’s coast and on Cape Cod, but they have been spotted this year in all o

  • States with low vaccination rates see drop in COVID cases, but experts warn it might not last

    Although COVID-19 cases are dropping across the country, even in areas that haven't vigorously vaccinated their populations, experts warn the good times may not last, the Associated Press reported Sunday.The state of play: The declining case numbers could be due to a combination of vaccination, natural immunity in communities where many were already exposed to the virus, and the warmer months allowing people to spend less time cooped up indoors, per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Ax

  • England home games 'unfair' says Croatia's Modric

    Croatia captain Luka Modric claims England have been given an unfair advantage in Euro 2020 after all three of their group games were scheduled for Wembley.

  • Knicks News: 2021 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Could James Bouknight be a target?

    With the draft set for July 29, here’s who the experts think the Knicks could select with their two picks.

  • Horizon Day Camps returns to in-person for kids dealing with cancer

    A local camp for children with cancer and their siblings is getting to return to in-person camp this year. Joining us with more is the Executive Director of Horizon Day Camps, Mark McElrath and the mother of the camps first participant, Melanie Kabia.

  • Nancy Pelosi demands Trump’s attorneys general testify and calls data subpoenas ‘beyond Richard Nixon’

    ‘What the administration did – the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president – goes even beyond Richard Nixon,’ the House Speaker says

  • Nicaragua: Five more opposition figures detained ahead of election

    One of those detained accuses president of launching ‘second dictatorship’

  • Apple sets limits on legal requests after Justice Department snooped on top Democrats

    The new policy comes amid reports that the Trump-era Justice Department seized data on two Democratic congressmen

  • This Is the Story of a Man Who Jumped Into Lake Michigan Every Day for Nearly a Year

    CHICAGO — One Saturday last June, Dan O’Conor began his day in a prickly and painful state. He was anxious from the coronavirus pandemic, troubled by American politics and, on this particular morning after celebrating his son’s high school graduation with neighbors and a few tumblers of bourbon, spectacularly hung over. Fed up with his whingeing, his wife, Margaret, ordered him out of the house. He climbed on his bike and rode 3 miles east to Lake Michigan, where he could see the skyline of down