Vaccinated vs. viral: Hesitancy creates 2 Americas

Due to uneven vaccination rates and the emergence of new strains of the coronavirus, the pandemic has come in waves that have affected different parts of the country at different times. Two hospitals located in separate regions and serving populations with different vaccination rates shared their current COVID-19 experience with Yahoo News.

LAURA IAVICOLI: Overnight, there was a light switch that turned on. And we went from generally speaking four cases to 4,000 cases in a matter of days. We have not seen anything like this. We have been through many disasters at health and hospitals, countless other emergencies that we have scaled up for. But this was an unprecedented event that we were able to really scale up in really overnight. When this all hit so hard, there was a lot of emotions. There was the fear of the unknown. We really didn't know what we were exactly dealing with, how to treat it, how to keep ourselves safe.

I mean we were doing everything we knew from what we were hearing in other countries and applying it here. But there was a lot of questions. Every single department in our entire health system just put those fears aside and came together to really take care of our entire patient population. It was truly remarkable how everybody came together to really battle this.

Our numbers have decreased so significantly. I mean, that is pretty much solely due to the heroic vaccination effort that have happened in New York City. We have vaccinated close to 70% in New York City of our adult population. And that has made all of the difference in the world in the numbers of COVID patients that are getting admitted to our facilities. We've definitely seen 180 degree change in the hospitalization rate of our COVID cases from being completely all COVID hospitals to now having only a few dozen COVID patients in our facilities, most of which are unvaccinated patients.

ERIK FREDERICK: Relative to demographics, what we are seeing here in the hospital now is a much larger population of patients that range from mid 30s to the late 50s. And that's unusual. We still have patients that are in their 70s and even the 80s. But we're not seeing them on the sicker end of the scale like we did in the previous surge back in the late winter. Now we're seeing patients that are really in a younger category. They're younger and sicker for sure.

Relative to the number of patients that we have and their vaccination status, we really have been less than 4% of the patients who are hospitalized that are fully vaccinated. We've had a few that are partially vaccinated as well. But that number has stayed low really from day one.

KAVITA PATEL: So the pattern we're seeing right now actually follows what we've seen all along, that the virus knows no boundaries, but certainly props up in very regional areas at very different times. This is due right now by the rate of vaccinated people. So if you're in an area where the vaccination rates are high, it is more likely that you will not have any of these deaths and hospitalizations. If you are in an area that has a high degree of unvaccinated people compared to vaccinated, it's a different America for you because not only do we have a more infectious variant, but we have fewer people for that variant to infect.

The two Americas, make no mistake, that as long as we stall out on our vaccination rates, unless you're in a tribal nation where they've had in the 90% kind of vaccination rate, you are still going to see cases even more probably this winter since we think this is a little bit more seasonally related. And cooler places as people go indoors could be a threat.

ERIK FREDERICK: The biggest challenge, our physicians on the floors are pretty tired. They're working almost daily, some of them for weeks on end. Same with all of our other care provider teams. They're working hard to care for [INAUDIBLE]. We kind of went through this last year. And then right on the end of that, the vaccine was developed and brought to markets so quickly. That was the hope. We got this vaccine now, we can really kind of get past this. But then as time went on, it became very obvious that we lived in a part of the country that the vaccine wasn't going to be as readily accepted.

That was obviously causing everyone concern. And then we get the surge and we know it's being driven by that lack of acceptance. There's a layer of frustration there as well because this could be prevented. People that are dying in the hospitals, and although it's not a large number, every single patient that dies is a tragedy because it's preventable. We have not had any vaccinated patients in the ICU level of care yet.

So the vaccine not only helps prevent getting ill, it also prevents serious illness. And I think that's one thing people are forgetting about. It'll lower hospitalizations, reduces the risk of death and severe illness. So we know it's preventable. We know it's available readily. It's free. You can come and get it just about anywhere in town. And so that's where that frustration comes from with our staff. It's just please, get vaccinated because the health systems resources are being very strained right now.